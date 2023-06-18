Magic Kingdom Location Cited for Incidents, Guests Put on “High Alert”

No Walt Disney World Resort Park is more iconic than Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom takes Disney Park Guests on a journey around several magical lands, including Fantasyland, Frontierland, Adventureland, Libert Square, and Tomorrowland. Each of these lands is home to several attractions– which include rides and entertainment offerings– as well as other options, like restaurants, snack stands, and shops.

When you visit the Disney World theme park, you’ll notice that everyone is funneled through the same Park entrance location and up through Main Street, U.S.A., where you’ll get a glimpse of Cinderella Castle. From there, it’s up to you which path to take. You can head left and start making your way around Frontierland, Adventureland, and Liberty Square, which includes attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Jungle Cruise. Or, you can make your way to the right and find yourself inside Tomorrowland, which houses the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run, Space Mountain, The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and several other rides.

Of course, everything converges right in the middle at Fantasyland, which is located right behind Cinderella Castle and extends out to the right, meeting Tomorrowland. Fantasyland has plenty to see and do, including iconic attractions like “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

While Fantasyland is absolutely magical, it has also been the site of several reported incidents, especially in the last couple of years. One story that went viral involved two families who brawled in the shadows of Cinderella Castle. The brawl resulted in multiple arrests and hospitalizations.

Now, it seems that there is another location where some Guests have said they are on “high alert” when visiting. Pinocchio Village Haus is a quick-service restaurant that serves Italian fare, like subs, pizza, and pasta. While it’s a popular location for many, some say they have had less than magical experiences while inside the restaurant, due to the behavior of other Guests.

“Somehow every time we eat here, there is SOMETHING going on. Before, a man was verbally abusing his wife very loud with a crazy level of anger and making threats. He was escorted out. Another time was a fist fight between 2 men and they were escorted out,” one Guest shared. “This last trip, there was a family with several children from teenage years to infant. The infant was in diapers. There were other adult friends/family with them. They were all wearing nice expensive clothes (lululemon, etc). They were really loud. The mom was carrying one of the kids around in this restaurant in the corner, and with zero regard for anyone was rubbing his shoes all over people and over food and drink. This went on several minutes. At some point later she plops the kiddo down on the bench in the corner, and begins changing his poopy diaper. There was no handwashing or had sanitizer after. When she walked through again she was putting her fecal laden hands on tables and the backs of chairs.”

In the social media post, several other Guests commented, saying that they had noticed the same thing.

“Dude I don’t know what it is about Pinocchio’s, but you’re right,” another said. “It attracts some of the lowest class people for some reason. Always trays left out with food, kids running around unsupervised.”

Many in the thread pointed out that Fantasyland converges all the lands together, so it’s entirely possible that many families are tired when they’ve made it to that point. With cranky kids (or adults) and little sleep for many, this can result in bad Guest behavior.

“Hear me out… it’s one of the cheapest places to eat at Magic Kingdom, and large, stressed out, heat exhausted families regularly go there in the middle of the day,” they said.

It’s important to remember, however, that no matter how tired you are, there is never an excuse to fight or do harm to anyone around you or Disney locations themselves. Disney Cast Members and fellow Guests should be treated with the utmost respect, and this problem has spiraled to the point that Disney even added a message to its website asking Guests to “be the magic you want to see.”