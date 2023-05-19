Tram Stopped Due to Violent Disneyland Fight, Guests Fear for Their Safety

Days after a brawl in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, a Disneyland fight was caught on camera.

Violence at Disney Parks is rare but not unheard of. And there are strict consequences. Those involved in previous violent altercations have been banned from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In one viral incident last summer, multiple Guests were not just trespassed from the property but arrested and hospitalized. (Charges were eventually dropped.)

Both United States Disney Parks added “Courtesy” policies to their Property Rules following an uptick in Theme Park violence nationwide. Disney Cast Members were given more authority to punish violent Guests. Unfortunately, it hasn’t stopped everyone.

TikToker AJ Jimenez Steinberg recently shared footage from a shocking fight onboard a Disneyland parking tram:

It’s unclear what started the altercation, but the video began as Disney Cast Members tried to calm down the involved parties. “Please settle down,” one said. “We can not leave until everybody settles down. Please.”

“I said enough,” a man involved in the fight said to a woman, who reached across the tram rows to physically attack him.

Other Guests got involved, yelling, “Stop” and “Get out of here.”

“This isn’t Six Flags,” a witness joked. Some called the woman “Karen.”

But nothing quieted the angry Guests.

The woman sat back down but continued yelling and clapping her hands at the man ahead of her. He responded quietly at first, though it’s uncertain what he said. Later, he began to point at her aggressively.

The video ended as multiple Disney security and parking Cast Members surrounded the tram. It’s unknown if either party was punished for participating in the fight.

If you witness a Disneyland fight, find the nearest Disney Cast Member and do not get involved. Though violence is rare, Disney Security teams are trained to de-escalate and alert the proper authorities.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.