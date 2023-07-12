Disneyland Guest Climbs Out of Boat, Drags Infant Through Ride Water

A classic Disneyland ride broke down on Tuesday, and one Guest wasn’t willing to wait for Disney Cast Members to evacuate the attraction.

Every Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park attraction breaks down from time to time, from new rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to classics like “it’s a small world” and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Most often, technical issues and Guest misbehavior shut down Disneyland Resort rides.

During a Pirates of the Caribbean evacuation on Tuesday, an adult Guest climbed out of the boat and into the Disneyland ride water with his infant. A Disney Cast Member wearing waders tried to stop the Guest, but he refused. @_curlyliz_ shared this video of the incident:

Luckily, this Guest wasn’t injured. But moving ride mechanisms could have seriously maimed him or his child, with an added risk of electrocution in the water. The Disney Cast Members wore appropriate rubber waders and were trained to walk on the track safely.

This follows another incident in May when a man climbed out of a Space Mountain rocket and helped his family off the rollercoaster without Cast Member permission. The broken-down attraction, which could’ve restarted if they’d stayed on, closed after the group escaped.

Always follow Disney Cast Member instructions on Disney rides. It’s never safe to exit an attraction vehicle without permission.

