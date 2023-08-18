Disney Completely Ignores Florida With Upcoming Offer

Disney seemingly has no plans to close an abysmal gap as the company rekindles an age-old debate with an upcoming offering.

Most Disney fans know the age-old unspoken competition between the Happiest Place on Earth and the Most Magical Place on Earth. And with the ongoing legal battle between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company, it’s hard to ignore the differences between both parks and the preferences the company has for Walt Disney’s original theme park, Disneyland, as Disney continues to push for the development of a multi-million-dollar project in California.

Unfortunately, despite thousands of fans demanding to close the gap between Disneyland and Disney World, it appears that the company will continue to broaden it instead of closing it, as a recent announcement rekindles the age-old debate of “being fair to Florida.”

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) recently announced that Ahsoka Tano will meet Guests visiting Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park starting August 23, when the new Disney+ original series Ahsoka premieres.

This is a new day. A new beginning. Starting Aug. 23, visitors of Batuu may encounter Ahsoka at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

This is a new day. A new beginning. Starting Aug. 23, visitors of Batuu may encounter Ahsoka at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park 🔸🔹 pic.twitter.com/z5JwX7NjAl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 18, 2023

While the announcement is exciting for Star Wars fans eager to learn more about the story of Ahsoka, it quickly received backlash from Disney Parks fans demanding to know why the fan-favorite character would not debut at Disney World as well.

User @MikeAndTheMouse commented, “@DisneyParks this is great, but why on earth is she not at your largest property in the world? @WaltDisneyWorld – we deserve the Galaxy’s Edge that you promised us all those years ago!” Like many other fans, theme park journalist Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) added the traditional quote, “Be fair to Florida,” in response to the news.

Similarly, character interactions with the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), as well as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), known as the Mandalorian, and Grogu debuted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park before making their way to the Star Wars-centric area in Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney has not announced official plans yet to bring Ahsoka Tano to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. However, considering that the Mandalorian and Grogu landed at Batuu after their Disneyland Resort debut, we can only hope that Ahsoka can also find her way to the Orlando-based resort.

Last year, Disney triggered a heated debate online with the debut of multiple characters at Disney California Adventure for Oogie Boogie Bash — Disneyland Resort’s yearly after-hours Halloween event — while Walt Disney World Resort only welcomed Max Goof in his Powerline outfit for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom.

Clearly, fans were not happy about this abysmal difference. But it appears that, whether it be for logistics, size of the resort, or any other reason, Disney will continue to debut new offerings to Disneyland Resort before bringing them to Walt Disney World Resort.

However, guests have also complained about the differences between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. They demand more interactions with characters from the Star Wars franchise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and compare them with the constant debut of characters from Marvel Studios movies and series at Avengers Campus.

While it appears that Disney has finally heard these demands and is slowly balancing Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park, a massive gap still needs to be closed between Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Is Disney giving preference to Disneyland over Disney World? Share your thoughts on this age-old debate with Inside the Magic in the comments below!