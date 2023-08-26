Disneyland Announces Horror-Nights-Inspired Event

When most people think of Halloween at the Disney Parks, images of smiling pumpkins, candy, and characters dressed in colorful costumes are often the first things that come to mind. But as audiences have begun to crave more from places like Disneyland and Walt Disney World, the Parks need to up the ante.

Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie bash is a spooky spectacular that grabbed guests by the throat in 2019 and has since evolved into a massive fan frenzy by introducing new and rare Character Meet and Greets with some of Disney’s best villains. For 2023, however, Disney has taken a very dark turn.

Disneyland Gets Villain-Themed Scare Zones

Credit: DisneyAnyone who has been to both Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney’s California Adventure and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios will note a few similarities between Disney’s character environments and the Scare Zones at Universal. While Disney’s are smaller and more directed at the characters, the theming definitely feels like something Horror Nights would do.

While comparing the two events would be apples and oranges on a regular day, a recent piece of marketing announcing this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash is undeniably and uncharacteristically creepy.

From the reveal above, it’s implied that Judge Doom (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) and Professor Callaghan/Yokai (Big Hero 6) will be joining this year’s roster of villains. While this will undoubtedly have some fans chomping at the bit for tickets, the marketing and environment presented feels skin-crawlingly creepy by Disney’s standards.

This isn’t the first time the Disney Parks have gone full horror in their Halloween events, but it might be the hardest they’ve gone on American soil. Disney is definitely capable of doing more, just ask Hong Kong Disneyland.

At one time, Hong Kong Disneyland had yearly haunted houses and mazes that were absolutely terrifying. While the first incarnations of the event were more-or-less normal haunt settings like a haunted school, haunted hotel, and haunted jungle, Disney went all in when the villains got involved.

One such event was The Nightmare Experiment, a haunted house where Guests would walk through various scenes featuring terrifying variants of characters like Doctor Facilier, Barbossa’s skeleton crew, and a deranged Mad Hatter with a giant pair of shears. The image of Pinocchio being chained by an evil clown will never leave us.

It’s fun to see Disney is branching out and trying something new, but while introducing characters like Yokai might be a bit niche, bringing Judge Doom into the mix is definitely pushing the scare factor for some audiences.

What villains would you like to see at Oogie Boogie bash? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!