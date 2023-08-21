Guest Injured by Wild Animal at Disney World Halloween Party

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary is a fan-favorite Walt Disney World Halloween Party. As the name suggests, it’s full of family-friendly, frightful fun to delight Magic Kingdom Park guests of all ages. But one guest reports a truly terrifying experience during the after-hours event.

A Walt Disney World Halloween Party

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place on select nights from August 11 to November 1, 2023. Tickets range from $99 per child and $109 per adult to $189 and $199, and many event nights are already sold out!

Guests can anticipate short attraction wait times, trick-or-treating for all ages, rare Character meet & greets, and exclusive entertainment, including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks over Cinderella Castle, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spectacular, extra Haunted Mansion magic in Liberty Square, and Mickey’s Boo to You! Halloween Parade down Main Street, U.S.A.

The Walt Disney World Halloween Party officially starts at 6 p.m., but ticketholders can enter the Disney Park at 4 p.m. to make the most of their purchase.

Animal Attack

A magical Halloween night quickly turned sour for Reddit user u/dbltap11, who recently shared their “terrifying” experience of being attacked by a wild rodent at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

“I am sitting and waiting for family outside the bathrooms between Fairytale Garden and [Mad Tea Party],” the guest recalled. “It’s pretty dark by this time but I notice [Cast Members] are bringing Goofy right by that way to head backstage so as they walk by and saying hi and waving at Goofy everyone’s attention is focused on that.”

“I don’t notice that this HUGE mouse comes running out from backstage,” they continued. “It’s panicking so it jumps on my shoe and starts to run up my leg, I jump up and shake it off and it jumps off my leg and runs into the bushes, I got a little scratch mark from it launching from my leg.”

The guest’s family wouldn’t have believed their story if it weren’t for the scratch marks. But they weren’t the only witness.

Without skipping a beat, a nearby guest quipped, “Watch Out, Mickey will get ya. I guess it is a bit scary after all!”

