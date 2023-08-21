Iconic Disney Animation Style Bringing Halloween to Kids

Disney stop-motion might not be first-thought Halloween, but the new Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats peek shows just how impressive Walt Disney animation can be.

Disney Junior Featuring Modern Disney Animation

Mickey & Friends Trick or Treats is an upcoming piece of animation that embraces the popularity of Tim Burton style, Walt Disney magic, and the power of Disney stop-motion animation. This three-day event is slated to feature Mickey Mouse and show on the Disney Channel, starting Sunday, October 1, 2023.

About Disney Junior and Disney Channel Halloween Programs

Mickey Mouse & Friends Trick or Treats is a primetime musical special that comes out at 7:00 pm ET. The Walt Disney Animation Studios masterpiece is available on Disney XD and through streaming, beginning October 2, 2023.

It will include music from Beau Black (from The Lion Guard) and feature family-friendly stop-motion animation. It’s accessible to those with families, looking for safe Halloween content from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Spoilers from the Walt Disney World Halloween Sensation

The story behind the wacky tales of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and Daisy surround Witch Hazel and the living broomstick, Beelzebub. It’s a throwback to the first appearance in the 1952 short, Trick or Treat. The tale is replete with spooky Disney Junior animation, styled in a Tim Burton fashion (especially with the stop-motion design).

Halloween has two sides: the adults and the kids. For the former, it’s all about Haunted Mansion and the darker side of things. For kids, it’s an opportunity to learn about the spooky side of things, whether in New York, LA or in the middle of a state without a Disney theme park.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Bringing Halloween to Disney Junior

Stop motion animation provides Disney Junior with an opportunity to see the scarier things through film and cinema that’s safe for kids. Those who can’t attend the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event in Anaheim, Walt Disney Animation studios ensured inclusion. That means Halloween specials for fan-favorites, including:

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

SuperKitties

Pupstruction

Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Another episode includes an October 6, 2023 installment of Mickey Mouse Funhouse with Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) episode capping off the celebration. It’s all in a buildup to Halloween, the big day of tricks, treats, spookiness, and opportunities for costume and magic.

