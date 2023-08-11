Brace Yourself for a “Goofy” Halloween With a Limited-Time Experience Debuting Soon

A frightfully fun new offering is debuting soon, inviting Guests to have a very “Goofy” Halloween at Disneyland.

Halloween at Disneyland is probably the best time to visit Walt Disney’s original theme park in Anaheim, California. With spooktacular decor, delicious seasonal food and drink offerings, exclusive merchandise, beloved characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Chip, Dale, and Goofy dressed in their Halloween costumes, and some attractions receiving frightfully fun seasonal overlays, it’s not hard to see why fans love to visit Disneyland Park during the fall.

And Disney California Adventure can’t fall behind, with Cars Land and Paradise Gardens Park being covered in Halloween and Día de los Muertos delight. And let’s not forget the exclusive yearly event — which caused outrage online this year — Oogie Boogie Bash, welcoming wicked villains from fan-favorite Disney stories, unique entertainment offerings, and more!

And this year, Disneyland Resort will be the home to an all-new seasonal offering, with Goofy headlining the limited-time experience.

Disneyland recently announced an all-new way to celebrate this fall season at the Southern California Resort, inviting Guests to book a meal at Goofy’s Kitchen in the Disneyland Hotel to celebrate Halloween and dine with Goofy and some of his friends in their creative Halloween costumes!

Every day from September 21 to October 31, 2023, Guests visiting Goofy’s Kitchen will be able to enjoy exclusive, limited-time offerings, including special food items prepared just for the Halloween season — with enhanced menu offerings for brunch and dinner —, themed décor and music, Disney PhotoPass digital downloads, and a Halloween-themed button!

Guests planning to experience this Halloween delight are urged to make a reservation before their trip to Disneyland, as availability is limited, and the seasonal offering will likely be highly demanded. Per the Disneyland website, scheduled times include:

Goofy’s Kitchen Breakfast

7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Adult: $62

Child (ages 3 to 9): $34

Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween Brunch

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Adult: $62

Child (ages 3 to 9): $34

Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween Dinner

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (with the last seating at 8:45 p.m.)

Adult: $75

Child (ages 3 to 9): $37

While Disneyland has not revealed the costumes Goofy and his friends will wear during this seasonal experience, we can’t wait to learn more about this new Halloween offering at Disneyland!

Will you visit Goofy's Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel for this limited-time experience?