Halloween at Disneyland will be here sooner than you think.

There are many different options for how to get into full Halloween mode the Disney way. From donning your best Disney Halloween clothing and watching Hocus Pocus 2 (or other favorites on Disney+ under the Halloween movies on Disney Plus collection) to seeing the new Haunted Mansion movie in theaters, you can’t beat a Disney Halloween.

It’s even better when you visit Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, during the month leading up to the grand event, as there are plenty of frightfully fun follies to get into. So, to help you stay informed and to keep track of everything taking place, we at Inside the Magic are providing you with this comprehensive guide to all Halloween happenings coming up at Disneyland.

Related: Fall Celebrations Officially Begin at Disneyland Resort Today!

When Does Halloween Start at Disneyland?

When exactly is Disney Halloween 2023? Like the scene over at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Halloween time Disneyland celebrations start much earlier than you’d expect. Believe it or not, all Disney Halloween set events begin on September 1 and run through the end of October (with some events lasting until November 2). This allows Guests who may not necessarily be visiting in time for the actual Halloween holiday to still get in on all the onsite offerings. It also allows the Walt Disney Company more opportunities to schedule Disney Halloween-ticketed events in advance. Although, let it be known that all Disney Halloween party dates for 2023 are already sold out!

Delightfully Frightening Décor

So, when Does Disneyland Decorate for Halloween? Since all events officially kick off on September 1, Cast Member Park decorators spend the entire night before prepping and implementing the seasonal transformations. That way, Guests going to bed on the evening of August 31 will wake up the following day to delightfully frightening décor throughout both Parks.

On location at Disneyland Park, you’ll find Main Street, U.S.A. playing host to numerous impressive carved pumpkin displays and even a Giant Mickey Pumpkin centerpiece. Not to be outdone, Disney California Adventure has such sinister spins that include a Headless Horseman statue, black bats flying about the bell tower at Carthay Circle Theatre, and other frightful features. Folks heading to Downtown Disney will also have opportunities to take in all the decorative callouts to Halloween in full-blown Disney style there.

Dia de los Muertos

Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park also have Dia de los Muertos commemorative events. Right onsite of Frontierland, you’ll see a trio of skeleton figurines (calacas) and brightly colored flowers on display at El Zócalo Park. While at it, consider enjoying traditional Mexican cuisine at Rancho del Zócalo Restaurante.

Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure has a Coco-themed family celebration in store at Plaza de la Familia. It will include storytelling and even music from the film. Miguel will also be there for Character Meet and Greets! Other highlights include designing your own paper alebrije masks of Dante and Pepita (spirit guides), enjoying Mariachi performances, tasting delicious food, and so much more.

Related: Día De Los Muertos Returns This Halloween At Disneyland!

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit

For folks who love themed scavenger hunts, take note of this ghoulishly great suggestion ongoing at multiple locations throughout Disneyland. Because you can complete the endeavor entirely onsite in Downtown Disney, you don’t even need Disney Park tickets to get in on the fun. Just purchase a game board from one of several participating locations for just $9.99 (plus tax). Then you’ll be on your way, searching out hidden decorative pumpkins, placing corresponding stickers on your game board for each one you uncover. Once you complete the activity, return your game board to any designated redemption location and win a special prize. Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit will run from September 8 through November 2. Click here to learn more about it.

Related: Pluto Brings New Halloween Scavenger Hunt to Downtown Disney!

Characters Gone Creepy

One novelty to find joy in when visiting Disneyland in the time leading up to Halloween is getting to see your favorite Characters decked out in special Halloween costumes and attire. These include beloved Classic friends who are always around, along with seasonal Characters who only appear at the Parks during select times throughout the year, like Jack Skellington (alternately referred to as “Jack Skeleton”) and Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas.

The Halloween Overhaul of Beloved Attractions

Your favorite Disney Characters aren’t the only ones sporting macabre makeovers. Several Disneyland attractions also receive a Halloween overhaul during this unique time of year. For instance, this is the season when Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT becomes Guardians of the Galaxy—Monsters After Dark, for a time. It’s also when all those Cars-themed attractions at Disney California Adventure go full-throttle with themed overlays, like Luigi’s Haul-o-Ween and Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree. But it’s arguably the massive transformation to Disneyland Park’s Haunted Mansion attraction that’s the biggest deal of all. Nothing beats the added touches and thematic elements that pay tribute to Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas here.

Related: 2023 ‘Halloween Time’ Haunts ONLY At Disneyland Resort

Halloween Screams

Halloween Screams: A Villainous Surprise in the Skies has been a widely popular Halloween nighttime spectacular for several years. It starts with the “Master of Scare-omonies” himself, Jack Skellington, and his ghostly dog Zero. Brace yourself for all the sky-high sinister sights, sounds, and other spectacles, including soaring flames, projections of rising ghosts, and cameos by many of Disney’s greatest villains of all time. It’s a mess of musical mayhem and other accompaniments in tandem with the evening fireworks.

Oogie Boogie Bash

As already mentioned, all the 2023 Disney Halloween party dates are now filled up. But that’s only to be expected given how popular the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland California Adventure is. Aside from the cost of regular admission and the need to make Park reservations, no additional Disneyland Halloween tickets are required for any other in-Park Halloween celebrations. But Oogie Boogie Bash is a separate ticketed engagement that does come as a highly in-demand extra.

It occurs on select nights throughout September and October and comes with several exclusive activities and specialty events. Some additional perks include but are not limited to accessing rides and attractions infamous for lengthy wait times (without the crowds), awesome Character Meet and Greet opportunities and interactions, and even in-Park trick-or-treating. Costume-wearing is both permitted and encouraged! Another fun inclusion at every party is the Frightfully Fun Parade.

On the nights that it occurs, the Oogie Boogie Bash starts promptly at 6 p.m., although attendees may start arriving as early as 3 p.m. Click here to learn all the details about Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash.

Related: Disney Halloween Party Price Nearly Triples in Less Than a Decade

What are some of your favorite Halloween happenings at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments.