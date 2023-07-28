So, you’ve decided to sign up for Disney+, have you?

It’s understandable why any diehard Disney fan would want to set up a Disney+ subscription. But like many streaming services today, questions arise regarding what your plan entails, what’s offered in specific bundles/packages, and even the process of initially setting up an account/Disney+ login. There are also several specific rules and regulations worth learning about beforehand.

Here at Inside the Magic, we’re answering some of the most common questions about Disney+ and sharing what we feel are the most important things to know when getting started.

Why Disney+?

Many different streaming services exist today, so why choose Disney+? The reasons are plentiful, primarily due to its versatile offerings. So, what’s on Disney+ exactly? Isn’t it just Disney-specific programming? While the answer to who owns Disney+ is, of course, the Walt Disney Company, remember that Disney is the parent corporation to so many other networks and affiliates. Therefore, in addition to Disney and Pixar, you also get content from such brands as Marvel, 20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic. From original shows and movies to documentaries, shorts, and special interest programs, the options are abundant.

Related: What Do Disney+ Users Watch Most? The Answer May Surprise You!

Are There Different Types of Disney+ Accounts?

Disney+ offers both Basic and Premium subscriptions. The Basic, which includes ads, is priced at just $7.99 a month. Subscribers considering this option should note that payments are monthly, as there are no annual servicing options.

The Premium, priced at $10.99 a month, is ad-free. In contrast to the Basic subscription, there is an option to sign up for a year with the Premium at an annual cost of $109.99.

You can also bundle and save on additional subscriptions, such as Hulu and ESPN+. A Duo Basic Package for Disney+ and Hulu with ads is $9.99 a month, while a Trio Basic that also includes ESPN+ is $12.99. A Trio Premium is $19.99 and saves you as much as 44%.

Unlike other streaming services that limit the options of accessible content for Basic plans, Disney+ lets you access the same extensive library, whichever option you choose. The only real difference is in the ads versus no ads benefit, along with a few added perks you can utilize with a Premium plan, one of which we will get to in more detail below.

Related: Disney Eliminates Cheaper Ad-Free Disney+ Service

Can You Download from Disney+?

Premium subscribers can enjoy unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices. Even better, downloaded material does not require you to log in to access it. That means you can still enjoy that favorite Disney+ series or all the Disney movies you love even while traveling—whether to some remote hiking/camping destination in California, a traipse through the Everglades in Florida, or somewhere else entirely off the grid. Given how some folks with Disney+ U.S. accounts traveling internationally report streaming problems, it’s just another reason to download the best of Disney+ beforehand.

What’s the Disney+ Sign-up/Disney+ Sign-in Process?

The first thing you have to do is sign up for Disney+ services and proceed to create an account. Depending on the device you use to set things up, you will either go to www.disneyplus.com or access the Disney+ app for mobile devices or Smart T.V.s. The instructions are then outlined below:

Select SIGN UP NOW

Enter your email address

Enter a password

Choose a Subscription Type

Payments

Select AGREE & SUBSCRIBE

Your device may direct you to a URL, in which case you will proceed as follows:

Go to the App Store

Download the Disney+ app

Open the Disney+ app

Select SIGN UP NOW

Further instructions to follow will be on the onscreen

Enter the URL into your browser on your computer or mobile device

Enter the 8-digit code you see on your TV screen

Enter your email address

Create a password

Enter your payment information

Review your order and pay

You should now be ready to start streaming with Disney+. If you need more instructions, visit the Disney+ help link here.

Should You Set Up Parental Controls?

Whether or not you decide to set up parental controls is up to you. But if you have children accessing your login (or their very own), it’s probably a good idea, as not all content on Disney+ is necessarily kid-friendly. You can set up parental controls for any login through your Disney+ account settings. Multiple options exist, including a setup that requires a specific Disney+ pin login. Click here to learn more about all available parental controls.

Related: Disney Confirms It Is Gutting Disney+ and Removing Content

How Many Separate Logins Can You Have?

Seven separate profiles may be created per every individually established Disney+ account. Only four profiled users on a single account, however, may simultaneously stream Disney+ at a given time. It’s also worth mentioning that no more than 10 supported devices may be registered on a single Disney+ account.

Related: Disney Announces a Brand-New Way to Watch Disney+

So Then, Can You Share Your Login with Others?

The Disney+ terms and conditions make it clear that account sharing with those outside of the subscribing household isn’t permitted. Unlike some streaming services, though, they do not actively enforce this rule or crack down on violators. As long as you don’t exceed the seven-profile limit, don’t have more than four logins trying to get in at once, and register the outside user’s device as one of your own 10, there’s no way of knowing. Still, given this honor system of sorts, you can’t help feeling guilty if you don’t follow the rules. Therefore, it’s better to establish your own Disney+ account rather than piggybacking off someone else.

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber, tell us about your experiences in the comments below.