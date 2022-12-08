Disney Eliminates Cheaper Ad-Free Disney+ Service

Today is the day that Disney fans have been dreading for months, as Disney+ subscription prices have shifted about 38% more than they were previously.

Before, Disney+ users could stream ad-free for $7.99 a month, but now it costs $10.99 a month for this same service, which is called Disney+ Premium. Additionally, users can switch to an annual plan for $109.99 a year. With this plan, subscribers can stream content with no ads and are able to download Disney+ content to watch while on the go.

However, if Disney+ users wish to retain this previous price point of $7.99, they can now stream with the ad-supported tier, known as Disney+ Basic. This tier is expected to expand internationally in the next year as well.

Disney had positioned this advertising option as a good thing, as it can offer more titles and experiences to users, according to Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED):

“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory. Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”

Though this change is happening today on Disney+, we’ve already seen an increase in other Disney-affiliated streaming platforms. For example, on October 10, we saw the ad-free subscriptions on Hulu increase by $2 a month, from $12.99 to $14.99. Additionally, the ad-supported monthly subscription increased by $1 a month, from $6.99 to $7.99 monthly.

And for those who wish to save more money, the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN bundles have also increased. Here are the updated monthly plans and pricing for the bundling options, per Disney+:

Disney Bundle Duo Basic: For $9.99/month, subscribers can access Disney+ (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads). Please keep in mind that this plan is only available to new Disney+ subscribers and new or existing Hulu subscribers — existing Disney+ subscribers are not eligible at this time.

Disney Bundle Trio Basic: For $12.99/month, subscribers get Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads).

Disney Bundle Trio Premium: For $19.99/month, subscribers have access to Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads). They also can download content to watch on the go.

The Legacy Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN+ (With Ads), is no longer available to purchase or switch into — existing subscribers will be able to keep their plan so long as they do not cancel or change it.

Though fans have lamented this change, we have yet to see how this plays out for Disney and its advertisers. As former chairman of DMED Kareem Daniel pointed out earlier this year:

“Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers. More consumers will be able to access our amazing content. Advertisers will be able to reach a wider audience, and our storytellers will be able to share their incredible work with more fans and families.”

Do you have Disney+ or any of these bundles? Have you changed your subscription due to this price increase? Tell us below!