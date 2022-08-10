Disney to Significantly Increase Costs of Streaming Services

The Walt Disney Company just announced that its streaming services would soon see a price increase while also announcing a new ad-supported subscription tier launching later this year.

As Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared, Disney will increase the price of ad-free subscriptions to Disney+ to $10.99, about 38% more than its current price.

It was also announced that Disney would release an ad-supported subscription tier at a lower cost. This subscription will launch on December 8 and cost $7.99 a month.

This tier is expected to allow more homes to have access to the expansive content library offered by Disney+.

“Since its launch, advertisers have been clamoring for the opportunity to be part of Disney+ and not just because there’s a growing demand for more streaming inventory,” said Rita Ferro, President, Advertising, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Disney+ with advertising will offer marketers the most premium environment in streaming with our most beloved brands, Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic. I can’t wait to share more with advertisers at the Upfront.”

Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, stated that this ad-based tier will include “lower ad load and frequency” at launch.

The streaming platform Hulu will see an increase as well. Ad-free monthly subscriptions will be increasing by $2 a month, from $12.99 to $14.99, effective October 10. The subscription to this platform with adds will increase by $1, going from $6.99 to $7.99 a month.

Monthly bundle subscriptions will also see a price increase, as detailed by Scott:

New monthly bundle pricing Existing customers: Disney+ without ads, Hulu/ESPN+ with ads – increase $13.99 to $14.99 Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ (all ads) — $12.99 Disney + and Hulu (with ads) — $9.99 Disney+ and Hulu (no ads) with ESPN+ — $19.99

