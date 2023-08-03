So, you want to watch the Disneyland parade, do you? Now it’s only a matter of deciding which in-Park location offers the best views of the grand event.

Parades are integral to the magic of Disney Parks worldwide. They mark a beloved tradition dating back to the opening of Disneyland Resort in 1955, rightfully located on Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, California. Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, soon adopted the tradition with its grand opening in 1971, with others following suit as more Disney Parks started opening.

It’s understandable why scores of visitors to Disneyland today consider watching the parade a rite of passage, equal in popularity only to that scheduled Disneyland fireworks time that rolls in each evening at both Parks. Because parade viewing is in such high demand, it can be more than a little frustrating trying to find those perfect, unobscured viewing locations. That’s why we at Inside the Magic are sharing some of the best places we know of for watching the current “Magic Happens” parade at Disneyland.

More About Disneyland Parades

As mentioned, Disneyland has always featured in-Park parade processions, although the offerings have been known to change occasionally. For example, the Electrical Parade at Disneyland is one of several offerings from a few years ago that have been indefinitely discontinued with no official word on a potential return. In fact, there is currently no Disneyland parade at night being offered at either Park, although it’s been confirmed that the Frightfully Fun Parade at Oogie Boogie Bash (in Disney California Adventure Park) will be returning for the 2023 Halloween season starting in September. Other limited-time seasonal Disneyland parades include the Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland Park and Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession at Disney California Adventure Park.

The Current Parade at Disneyland

At the moment, Disneyland is currently offering just one parade regularly. It is “Magic Happens” at Disneyland Park—a befitting display of Disney Magic that pairs perfectly with the ongoing Disney100 Celebration. The floats showcase many beloved Classic Characters—all led by Mickey, of course, as well as stunning displays from more recent hits, like Moana, Coco, and Frozen II.

The daily procession runs 20 minutes and begins near the “it’s a small world” attraction before passing Matterhorn and then swinging by Sleeping Beauty Castle. From there, the route detours onto Main Street, U.S.A., and continues toward Town Square before circling back.

As you plan your designated viewing point along the parade route, you may wonder, “What time is the parade at Disneyland?” Well, it may benefit you to learn that most days present two opportunities to catch it. The first time is at 3:30 p.m., and the second one is at 6:30 p.m. Now, as for finding the perfect spot to watch it from, we have some suggestions for you.

Town Square on Main Street, U.S.A.

You’ll want to head closer to the Fire Station or Train Station to experience premium views here, although be warned that this is a very popular location. So, there are no guarantees that there won’t be crowding and congestion. Still, if you plan to arrive early enough, this is one of the most optimal considerations.

The Hub of Sleeping Beauty Castle

Being right in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle offers admittedly awesome views. But again, this option comes at the cost of crowdedness and can be less than ideal for larger groups looking to stay together for the experience. Just try to arrive an hour or so before the event (when the ropes come down), and you’ll be fine.

Alice in Wonderland, the Edge of Fantasyland

You can’t go wrong wondering about the Alice in Wonderland attraction, right on the edge of Fantasyland. What’s more, you have the convenience of restrooms nearby. This means you and your group can set up shop early on, and then all of you take turns doing a final bathroom break without losing your spot.

Close to “it’s a small world”

Some seasoned spectators have dubbed this sweet spot the best place to watch the parade. It is both the beginning and the end of it all, yet, oddly enough, it doesn’t get as crowded as some of the other more popular sites on the parade route. You also get the convenience of restrooms and concessions in close range.

A Private Viewing Area

To ensure an unobscured, first-rate viewing site for watching the parade, you should consider booking the offered “Magic Happens” Parade Dining Package. For this deal, you can enjoy a reserved lunchtime at The Plaza Restaurant between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., which includes a voucher to watch the second parade of the day from an exclusive location on Main Street, U.S.A. The cost for this package is $45 for adults and $25 for children. Click here for all other additional details, including what comes included with the meal.

Other Things to Know

Because all Disneyland parade events occur within the limits of Disney Parks, all Guests wishing to experience such offerings must make Disney Park reservations and purchase tickets in advance. Furthermore, parade features and other offerings at Disneyland are always subject to changes. So, we recommend staying current by checking all the latest schedules and times on the official Disneyland Website before any Park visits.

Do you have any other helpful hints or optimal locations to suggest for viewing Disneyland’s “Magic Happens” Parade? Let us know in the comments.