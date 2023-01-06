Disney Announces New Dining Package Coming to Disneyland

This year, Disneyland will be having several events in honor of Disney100, which is a widespread celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Some of these celebratory events at the Park include two new nighttime spectaculars: Wondrous Journeys, which is a fireworks show over Sleeping Beauty Castle, and the World of Color- One, a special effects show with water, lights, pyrotechnics, and music, taking place at California Adventure.

As part of the Disney100 celebration, the “Magic Happens” Parade will return to Disneyland on February 24, 2023. And, Guests can experience even more magic during this parade with a dining package that will be available at Plaza Inn, located in Main Street, U.S.A.

This dining package includes lunch, as well as access to an exclusive viewing area for the “Magic Happens” Parade. Included in the dining package are one adult or child meal and a voucher for reserved viewing for the second performance of the parade.

The dining package costs $45 per adult and $25 per child, ages 3-9. Below are the meal options listed on Disneyland’s website:

Adult Meal: Short Rib and Fried Chicken with Pesto Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables and a Dessert. Choice of Fountain Beverage or Dasani Water.

Short Rib and Fried Chicken with Pesto Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables and a Dessert. Choice of Fountain Beverage or Dasani Water. Child Meal: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables and a Dessert. Choice of Dasani Water or Low-Fat Milk.

Plant-based options are available.

When you make a reservation at the Plaza Inn, you can pick a time from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and eat at any table that is available within the restaurant. However, Disney also notes these dining packages are not available during the Disney After Dark Events, as well as on April 9, May 13, May 14, May 29, June 18, July 4, and July 8, 2023.

Disney also lists a variety of information regarding the viewing area for Guests to keep in mind:

The viewing area for the parade is separate from the dining location.

Access to the special viewing area will be available for the second parade of the day, if 2 shows are scheduled.

The voucher lists the location of your viewing area, the time Guests should arrive at the viewing location and the parade performance time.

Viewing area is mainly standing room or ground seating.

There is no viewing of fireworks.

Due to overwhelming demand, special seating requests or preferences will not be accommodated except for wheelchair accessibility.

Disney also lists important information regarding vouchers, reservations, cancellations, and more on the event webpage. Additionally, you can view reservation availability, find more information about this dining package, and book this experience.

Have you ever purchased a dining package at the Plaza Inn or another location at the Disneyland Resort?