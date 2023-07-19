All-New Limited Event Heading to Disneyland Resort

A three-day, limited-time event is coming to the Disneyland Resort for the youngest of Disney fans and the young at heart. The “Disney Junior & Friends Playdate” event will be a delightfully entertaining performance that will highlight stories from Disney Junior’s hit series. It will recreate the magic straight to little ones and their families next month that will start at Disney California Adventure (DCA) for Disney Park guests. Then, will move to the Downtown Disney District for all fans to enjoy the experience.

Here are the details about what to expect at the celebration that will begin at Disney California Adventure park:

Disney Junior icons such as, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Vampirina, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Goofy, Pluto and Mira the Royal Detective will be present at the party parade.

This will be a “Disney Junior Live!’ playdate stage production that will captivate young audiences with the world-premiere of the new Disney Junior short-run series, Playdate with Winnie the Pooh.

“Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party” will be a seasonal course that will offer a vibrant, interactive cupcake decorating class inspired by the Disney Junior TV series.

A heroic photo wall based on the hit Disney Junior series, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, will be available at the Hollywood Studios Backlot.

Guests can watch Disney Junior regular programming at DCA, that will also include the park mainstay – “Disney Junior Dance Party.”

The excitement will then move to the Downtown Disney District where attendees can experience:

Disney Junior-themed sweets at Marceline’s Confectionary.

A photo wall featuring characters from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Lastly, Disneyland Resort park guests and Downtown Disney attendees will also be able to engage in a scavenger hunt experience with Disney Junior-themed clues hidden around DCA and Downtown Disney. The complete event schedule is available here.

The “Disney Junior & Friends Playdate” event will kick off at Disney California Adventure Friday, August 18, 2023. Then, the party will shimmy on over to Downtown Disney on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.