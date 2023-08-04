Let’s Get Spooky: Plan A Disney Halloween!

in Events, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Katie Chapman Leave a comment
Disney Halloween 2023

Credit: Disney, ShopDisney

Fall will forever be my favorite season. I blame it on the early influence of Disney Halloween movies like The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, Don’t Look Under the Bed, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

sleepy hollow johnny depp as ichabod crane
Credit: Lionsgate

From streaming Halloween movies on Disney+ to throwing a Halloween Party complete with Disney Halloween decorations and planning a Disney World Halloween vacation, Disney is always a big part of my favorite season. Whether you have a chance to plan a trip to Disney World for Halloween, let’s chat about ways you can infuse some Walt Disney World and Disney character magic into your holiday!

halloween-jack-skellington
Credit: Disney Parks

Get Into The Halloween Spirit With A Disney+ Movie Night!

To enjoy Disney Halloween 2023 from home, why not start with a Disney movie night? Disney+ Halloween movie offerings I love are listed below. Snag some themed snacks for the movie you are screening and hunker down for a fun, themed movie night. Light the fall candles, break out the apple cider, and start your favorite Disney Halloween movie!

Icabod

Disney Halloween Movies

Mirabel Kids Costume ShopDisney
Credit: ShopDisney

If you are trick or treating with your family on October 31, why not dress up as your favorite Disney character? Maybe you always wanted to masquerade as a Disney Villain, Minnie Mouse, Jack Skellington, or one of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. Scour ShopDisney, Target, or Halloween stores to buy or make the costume of your dreams! Disney Halloween costumes are a great way to show off your Disney love during this holiday.

Madame Leota Haunted Mansion Costume ShopDisney
Credit: ShopDisney

Related: Controversial Halloween Decorations Go Up at Disney World

No Tickets? No Problem!

Halloween Merch Jackolantern ShopDisney
Credit: ShopDisney

No worries if you did not get Disney Halloween tickets to the Not So Scary Halloween Party! Host your own Oogie Boogie Bash right at home. Gather some adorable Halloween decor from ShopDisney and Etsy shops and recreate your favorite Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland treats in your kitchen.

Welcome Fall At Walt Disney World in Orlando, Flordia

halloween-mickey-and-minnie
Credit: Disney Parks

Are you headed to the most magical place on earth during Halloween? If you have a ticket to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom Park, don’t forget to hang out on Main Street, U.S.A. to see the Halloween Parade and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular! You can even wear your Halloween costume to this event.

You’ll see Guests decked out in some pretty adorable creations. Snap a costume photo in front of Cinderella Castle, spin on Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland, and get into the Halloween spirit as you ride The Haunted Mansion in Liberty Square.

Related: A Complete Guide to Disney Bounding On Your Walt Disney World Vacation

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

Mickeys not so Scary
Credit: Disney

You’ll find exclusive characters during this ticketed event. Disney Villains Mickey and Minnie in their Halloween outfits and hard-to-find characters, including Jack Skellington, greet Guests in Town Square and across the Park. This themed Disney Park event is a must-do for Halloween and Disney lovers. Check the Disney website for future Disney Resort dates for ticketed events and parties like this.

@lauraannevacations

Replying to @rachiedrapes if you’re a big Halloween fan 🎃then Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween party is for you! this event is for the whole family (really, it’s not scary!) and there are tons of experiences, food, and entertainment included to make it magical 👻 #halfwaytohalloween #disneyvacationplanner #disneytravelagent #bootoyou #disneyparks #disneytravelplanner

♬ Halloween ・ cute horror song – PeriTune

Even if you aren’t attending Mickey’s Halloween Party during your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, you can take in the season’s sights. The theme Park is decked with Halloween decorations, and you can snag seasonal treats on confectionery and quick service dining menus.

Stores across the property have seasonal merch in orange and black, and you can add a new pair of Halloween Disney ears to your collection. Can you have too many Minnie Ears? I think not!

Halloween Minnie Ears 2023 Loungefly
Credit: ShopDisney

From Disneyland Park to Walt Disney World, there is plenty of themed fun to enjoy for Guests visiting during October; if you want more details about seasonal events or upcoming fun, follow Inside the Magic to learn more.

Tagged:Disney HalloweenHalloweenHocus PocusMagic KingdomMickey's Halloween PartyshoppingTim Burton

Katie Chapman

Growing up in South Georgia a few hours from Walt Disney World made for a magical childhood. My best memories were made on Main Street, U.S.A. with my sister watching SpectroMagic or beside my grandparents and parents at Chef Mickey’s celebrating on a family vacation. EPCOT is my favorite Park and I credit it with my love for travel. As a kid I loved meeting characters and watching films around World Showcase and could spend hours exploring each of the countries in EPCOT. These days, my husband and I explore a new country whenever we can and incorporate trips to Disney Parks around the world into our travels. I love writing about Disney restaurants, Park tips, Disney outfit inspiration and Disney history. Pocahontas is my favorite Disney Princess, (90s kid here!) but Mr. Toad is my spirit animal. When I’m not at Disney, I’m reading about Park history or shopping vintage Disney merch for vacation outfits. I never pass up a reservation to Ohana, an empty seat on Living with the Land, or a Violet Sake.

Be the first to comment!