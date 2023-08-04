Let’s Get Spooky: Plan A Disney Halloween!

Fall will forever be my favorite season. I blame it on the early influence of Disney Halloween movies like The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, Don’t Look Under the Bed, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

From streaming Halloween movies on Disney+ to throwing a Halloween Party complete with Disney Halloween decorations and planning a Disney World Halloween vacation, Disney is always a big part of my favorite season. Whether you have a chance to plan a trip to Disney World for Halloween, let’s chat about ways you can infuse some Walt Disney World and Disney character magic into your holiday!

Get Into The Halloween Spirit With A Disney+ Movie Night!

To enjoy Disney Halloween 2023 from home, why not start with a Disney movie night? Disney+ Halloween movie offerings I love are listed below. Snag some themed snacks for the movie you are screening and hunker down for a fun, themed movie night. Light the fall candles, break out the apple cider, and start your favorite Disney Halloween movie!

Disney Halloween Movies

The Many Adventure of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

Phantom of the Megaplex

Under Wraps

Hocus Pocus

Halloweentown

Coco

Sleepy Hollow

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Haunted Mansion

Twilight Xone Tower of Terror

Don’t Look Under The Bed

If you are trick or treating with your family on October 31, why not dress up as your favorite Disney character? Maybe you always wanted to masquerade as a Disney Villain, Minnie Mouse, Jack Skellington, or one of the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. Scour ShopDisney, Target, or Halloween stores to buy or make the costume of your dreams! Disney Halloween costumes are a great way to show off your Disney love during this holiday.

No Tickets? No Problem!

No worries if you did not get Disney Halloween tickets to the Not So Scary Halloween Party! Host your own Oogie Boogie Bash right at home. Gather some adorable Halloween decor from ShopDisney and Etsy shops and recreate your favorite Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland treats in your kitchen.

Welcome Fall At Walt Disney World in Orlando, Flordia

Are you headed to the most magical place on earth during Halloween? If you have a ticket to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party in Magic Kingdom Park, don’t forget to hang out on Main Street, U.S.A. to see the Halloween Parade and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular! You can even wear your Halloween costume to this event.

You’ll see Guests decked out in some pretty adorable creations. Snap a costume photo in front of Cinderella Castle, spin on Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland, and get into the Halloween spirit as you ride The Haunted Mansion in Liberty Square.

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party

You’ll find exclusive characters during this ticketed event. Disney Villains Mickey and Minnie in their Halloween outfits and hard-to-find characters, including Jack Skellington, greet Guests in Town Square and across the Park. This themed Disney Park event is a must-do for Halloween and Disney lovers. Check the Disney website for future Disney Resort dates for ticketed events and parties like this.

Even if you aren’t attending Mickey’s Halloween Party during your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, you can take in the season’s sights. The theme Park is decked with Halloween decorations, and you can snag seasonal treats on confectionery and quick service dining menus.

Stores across the property have seasonal merch in orange and black, and you can add a new pair of Halloween Disney ears to your collection. Can you have too many Minnie Ears? I think not!

From Disneyland Park to Walt Disney World, there is plenty of themed fun to enjoy for Guests visiting during October;