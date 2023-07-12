Disney Releases Booking Date for Halloween Dessert Party

halloween-mickey-and-minnie

Credit: Disney Parks

Halloween season is right around the corner and Mickey’s Not-S0-Scary Halloween party is coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The event allows guests of all ages to dress up in costume where they can attend special Halloween-themed activities that are only offered during this experience on select nights. The event lasts from mid-August to early November and takes over the entire park. Party hours take place between 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Costume-cladded guests can arrive as early as 4:00 PM to enjoy the park before the frightful festivities.

halloween-jack-skellington
Credit: Disney Parks

Guests can now make their booking to feast on dreadfully delectable desserts at Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party (Say that 10 times fast). The experience is meant to enhance the Halloween fun by offering a bewitching buffet of sweets. Then, guests can enjoy the spellbinding fireworks show, hosted by Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party with Plaza Garden Viewing will consist of:

  • A premium view of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks performance
  • A buffet of sweets and drinks at the Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant
  • Halloween themed nibbles such as: Chocolate-dipped strawberries with a devil’s chocolate mousse, an assortment of delicious cheeses, a variety of beverages with beer and wine available for guests 21 and over with valid ID.
not-so-spooky-spectacular-dessert-party-viewing
Credit: Disney Parks

Two versions of the dessert party will be offered this year, with either Plaza Garden Viewing or Tomorrowland Terrace. The Plaza Garden view costs $99 (already includes tax and gratuity) for guests 10+ and $59 for guests ages 3-9. Tomorrowland Terrace viewing will cost $114 (tax and gratuity also included) for guests 10 and older while guests ages 3-9 will be $69. All guests must have a valid admission ticket to the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party event on the same night as the dessert party.

mickeys-not-so-scary-halloween-fireworks
Credit: Disney Parks

Here are the 2023 Event Dates:

  • August 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 & 29
  • September 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28 & 29
  • October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 & 31
  • November 1

Bookings for Disney’s Not So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party will open on July 18, 2023. The event starts on August 11, 2023.

