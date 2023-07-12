Disney Releases Booking Date for Halloween Dessert Party

Halloween season is right around the corner and Mickey’s Not-S0-Scary Halloween party is coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The event allows guests of all ages to dress up in costume where they can attend special Halloween-themed activities that are only offered during this experience on select nights. The event lasts from mid-August to early November and takes over the entire park. Party hours take place between 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Costume-cladded guests can arrive as early as 4:00 PM to enjoy the park before the frightful festivities.

Guests can now make their booking to feast on dreadfully delectable desserts at Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party (Say that 10 times fast). The experience is meant to enhance the Halloween fun by offering a bewitching buffet of sweets. Then, guests can enjoy the spellbinding fireworks show, hosted by Jack Skellington from Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party with Plaza Garden Viewing will consist of:

A premium view of Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks performance

A buffet of sweets and drinks at the Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant

Halloween themed nibbles such as: Chocolate-dipped strawberries with a devil’s chocolate mousse, an assortment of delicious cheeses, a variety of beverages with beer and wine available for guests 21 and over with valid ID.

Two versions of the dessert party will be offered this year, with either Plaza Garden Viewing or Tomorrowland Terrace. The Plaza Garden view costs $99 (already includes tax and gratuity) for guests 10+ and $59 for guests ages 3-9. Tomorrowland Terrace viewing will cost $114 (tax and gratuity also included) for guests 10 and older while guests ages 3-9 will be $69. All guests must have a valid admission ticket to the Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party event on the same night as the dessert party.

Here are the 2023 Event Dates:

August 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 & 29

September 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28 & 29

October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 & 31

November 1

Bookings for Disney’s Not So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party will open on July 18, 2023. The event starts on August 11, 2023.