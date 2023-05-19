New ‘Peppa Pig’ Experience Heading to Florida Park

Oink, oink – a first-of-its-kind experience is heading to Peppa Pig Theme Park this summer.

Located at the LEGOLAND Florida Resort, this separately ticketed Park has been a hit among preschoolers since opening in 2022. With five rides – including the likes of Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster and Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure – Peppa Pig Theme Park is a bonafide haven for young Guests raised on the British cartoon.

While not as immersive or time-consuming as other family-friendly parks in Florida, Peppa Pig Theme Park is undeniably cute. And now, there’s even more to do with the introduction of a limited-time character breakfast: Breakfast with Peppa.

For the first time ever, Guests can dine with Peppa and her family on select Fridays and Saturdays from June 9, 2023. Breakfast with Peppa will take place in Miss Rabbit’s Diner, offering a buffet-style meal designed to delight both preschoolers and parents alike.

The all-you-care-to-enjoy breakfast buffet will feature a combo of kid- and adult-friendly options, from waffles with hot-pink whipped cream to scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, pastries, and a signature breakfast sandwich.

But the real highlight of this experience is the chance to oink and giggle along with Peppa and her family. Families can capture the memories with a photo opportunity alongside Peppa, George, Mummy, and Daddy Pig. You’ll also get a hard copy of the memory to take home, as every grown-up reservation includes a complimentary 6 “x8” souvenir photo.

The magic continues post-breakfast. With the event itself happening before the Park opens for the day, you’ll receive exclusive early access to its attractions once done eating – giving you a head start on your adventure.

Breakfast with Peppa costs $44.99 per adult and $34.99 for Guests aged two to nine, and a same-day Park admission or Annual Pass is required and sold separately. Reservations are open now on the Peppa Pig Theme Park website.