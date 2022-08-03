Popular Florida Theme Park to Remain Closed Due to Storm Damage

A popular Florida theme park had to temporarily suspend its operations due to damage caused by a severe storm.

Despite it being known for severe thunderstorms, humidity, and even hurricanes, Central Florida has recently been struck by brutal storms that have caused severe flooding and even damage to some of the theme parks in the state.

Inside the Magic has reported on several flooding incidents at Walt Disney World Resort, with Guests having to walk barefoot through ankle-deep water at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and even Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Recently, a popular Florida theme park decided to close its gates in an abundance of caution due to minor storm damage that occurred on Tuesday night.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) posed on Twitter about this decision, stating that the Park would remain closed today, August 3.

Due to storm damage last night and in an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed today, August 3rd. If you had tickets for today, please email us at PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz, otherwise we look forward to seeing you tomorrow!

Due to storm damage last night and in an abundance of caution, Peppa Pig Theme Park will be closed today, August 3rd. If you had tickets for today, please email us at PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz, otherwise we look forward to seeing you tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/J7iIlBWniK — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) August 3, 2022

Per the Park’s official website, Peppa Pig Theme Park expects to “welcome all the little piggies back for some oinktastic fun on Thursday, August 4,” when the Park reopens its gates.

More on Peppa Pig Theme Park

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is the first theme park in America to be completely inspired by the popular children’s TV series Peppa Pig. It opened its gates in February and is located just steps away from LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Peppa Pig Theme Park has over 15 attractions, including family-friendly rides, playgrounds, and even a splash area.

Guests visiting the Park have the chance to meet Peppa Pig and her brother George in two fun-filled live shows, “Peppa Pig’s Treasure Hunt Adventure” and “Peppa Pig Comes to Play.” Peppa Pig Theme Park also has a themed restaurant and gift shop to complete the fun at the Park.

The Park offers several vacation packages to help Guests save while they have fun at Peppa Pig Theme Park and LEGOLAND Florida Resort, with both Parks located just steps away from each other. Vacation packages start at $100 per night per person and include different benefits like the third night free when you book your trip in advance and multi-day tickets to Peppa Pig Theme Park and LEGOLAND Florida Resort. You can click here to learn more about these vacation packages.

Have you ever visited Peppa Pig Theme Park? Let us know in the comments below!