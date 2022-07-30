Massive Theme Park Offering Free Tickets For a Limited Time

This massive theme park is currently giving away free tickets for select Guests as part of an irresistible offer that is almost over.

Visiting a theme park promises a fun-filled day for the whole family, packed with thrilling attractions, exciting entertainment offerings, delicious food, fun activities, and so much more. But did you know that you can visit a massive theme park for free? Well, for a limited time, you can!

LEGOLAND Windsor Resort is offering free Park tickets for Guests who book an overnight stay at one of the Resort’s local or partner hotels will get a free second-day entry ticket to the theme park. Prices for a family holiday start from as little as £54 for dates between July 25 and September 4, 2022, making this an irresistible offer.

This deal includes:

An overnight stay in a nearby partner hotel

1-day entry to the Theme Park

Your 2nd Day FREE * – only with this offer!

– only with this offer! A delicious breakfast in the morning

And Guests staying at LEGOLAND Windsor Resort Hotel will also receive the following exclusive benefits:

1-day entry to the Theme Park

Priority Ride Hour 10am – 11am †

Themed room plus FREE LEGO ® gift

gift Evening Character meet & greets

FREE parking and WiFi

However, Guests who want to take advantage of this great deal should hurry, as this offer will end on August 7, 2022. Stays booked before this date can be used until September 4, 2022, as stated above. You can learn more about this offer by clicking here to visit the official LEGOLAND Windsor Resort website.

Legoland Florida Resort is running a similar deal, offering a second-day free ticket for Guests who book a hotel vacation package starting from $174 per person. This deal includes:

Your choice of LEGO® theme in a standard room at one of the three (3) LEGOLAND Florida Resort hotels

Florida Resort hotels 2nd day FREE LEGOLAND Theme Park + Water Park + Peppa Pig Theme Park Tickets

LEGOLAND Theme Park + Water Park + Peppa Pig Theme Park Tickets * FREE full hot breakfast buffet!

full hot breakfast buffet! * FREE self parking!

self parking! *Separate sleeping area for kids in EVERY ROOM!

*Daily in-room treasure hunt with complimentary LEGO® souvenir!

*A chance to keep the fun going after dark, with play areas, nightly shows, dance parties and more! At LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Guests interested in redeeming this offer should book their trip before August 11, 2022, when this deal expires, and can travel between August 7 and September 29, excluding September 2 to September 4, 2022. You can learn more about this offer by clicking here to visit the official LEGOLAND Florida Resort website.

More on LEGOLAND

Guests visiting LEGOLAND Windsor Resort have the chance to fulfill their dreams of becoming knights, explorers, test drivers, and even pilots in this fascinating world of adventure! At the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, there are over 55 rides and attractions where children can fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons, ride the thrilling rapids with a Viking fleet, join LEGO divers on a magical underwater adventure, and so much more.