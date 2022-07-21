Over a Dozen Families Robbed During Visit to Popular Theme Park

A series of thefts have ruined the vacation of over a dozen families visiting a popular theme park in Windsor, United Kingdom.

Local authorities have stated that 17 catalytic converters were stolen from LEGOLAND Windsor Resort’s parking lots between June 23 and July 3, leaving Guests “really angry” at the Park’s level of security. Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. Thieves often target them as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

LEGOLAND has stated that the Park has CCTV in its parking lots, and its teams have increased patrols since the thefts were reported. However, when a Guest spoke to security after his car and other six vehicles were struck by these robberies on July 1, the Park’s guards told him the CCTV wouldn’t capture anything because of the overgrown trees. “We will never return and the public should continue to be warned of this lack of care from Legoland,“ the angered Guest added in an interview.

A spokesperson for Legoland said: “We’re very sorry to hear of the family’s experience at the Resort last Friday,” referring to the above incident, “and we’re working with Thames Valley Police to support them in their investigation.” As of the publication of this article, LEGOLAND Windsor has not released any additional statement regarding further actions to be taken by the Park in response to these shameful incidents.

