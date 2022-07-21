Guests Forced to Climb Down Massive Coaster Under Scorching Sun

As an intense heat wave continued to strike European countries, Guests were forced to climb down a massive roller coaster under the scorching sun during a terrifying evacuation. As the United Kingdom recently saw its hottest day on record, a group of unfortunate Guests were trapped under the blazing sun on top of Oblivion, one of the most thrilling roller coasters in Alton Towers. The Staffordshire theme park is the second most-visited in the UK, after Legoland Windsor. Related: Theme Park Falsely Advertises Roller Coaster as Its Own On Tuesday, July 19, a group of thrill seekers wound up stuck for about 40 minutes in the intense heat as Oblivion experienced a malfunction causing the shuttle to stop before the ride’s massive drop. Fellow parkgoer Dean (@dean8001) followed this group’s story closely as Park personnel carried out the evacuation. A Oblivion shuttle has stopped at the top, I’m sure the magical bottles of water will be straight out in this heat! @altontowers A Oblivion shuttle has stopped at the top, I’m sure the magical bottles of water will be straight out in this heat! ⚠️🥵🫠 @altontowers pic.twitter.com/GfPNoGGHqd — Dean (@dean8001) July 19, 2022

Considering that temperatures reached 100° F, one of the main concerns was to ensure that Guests were hydrated. Fortunately, Park personnel quickly provided “magic” water bottles for the Guests on board.

The evacuation process started about 20 minutes after the initial breakdown, and Park personnel was ready to evacuate the riders after nearly 15 minutes of hard work. Guests had to be evacuated because the ride could not be re-started.

Guests were safely evacuated from the ride after about 40 minutes, as previously mentioned, with harnesses to ensure a safe walk down the 65 feet flight of stairs back to ground level and water provided to ensure Guests remained hydrated throughout the whole process.

A spokesperson for Alton Towers commented the following regarding the incident: The ride performed exactly as it is designed to do. In line with our well-rehearsed procedures, guests were assisted from the ride and were immediately given water, food, hats and all left happy to continue on with their day at the park. At no point was guest safety compromised.

While the incident was rather unfortunate, Alton Towers personnel handled the situation in the best way possible to ensure a safe and quick evacuation for this group of Guests.

More on Oblivion at Alton Towers

Oblivion was the world’s first vertical drop roller coaster, with a 180 feet drop straight down! With the attraction’s shuttles weighing the same as a large elephant, it’s no surprise that this thrilling roller coaster gains unrivaled momentum, putting its riders through an intense 4.5G drop.

Alton Tower’s official website describes the attraction as follows:

Since opening in 1998, Oblivion has scared and delighted 1700 Alton Towers visitors every hour that the theme park is open.

Oblivion was built by Bolliger Mabillard, as the first ever dive coaster. After cranking brave thrill seekers 65ft up on a chain lift hill, they wait… before they drop!

More on Alton Towers

The Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom, is one of the UK’s most visited theme parks. The Merlin Entertainments Group operates the Resort consisting of a theme park, water park, mini-golf, spa, and hotel complex including Alton Towers Hotel, CBeebies Land Hotel, Enchanted Village, and Splash Landings Hotel, among others.

The theme park Resort, like others across the world like Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Dollywood, and Universal Orlando Resort, includes many family-friendly attractions like CBeebies Land and Gangsta Granny: The Ride (based on the novels by David Walliams) and thrill rides such as Galactica, Nemesis, Wicker Man, The Smiler, and the world’s first vertical drop roller coaster, Oblivion.

