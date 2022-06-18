Theme Park Removed Iconic Part of Coaster to Control Guests’ Screams

Usually, theme parks want Guests to enjoy their rides and attractions as much as possible. However, one popular coaster at a world-renowned amusement park allegedly had a section removed because it was causing disruption to neighboring residents.

The Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom is one of the UK’s most visited theme parks. Operated by the Merlin Entertainments Group, the Resort consists of a theme park, a water park, mini-golf, spa, and a hotel complex which includes Alton Towers Hotel, CBeebies Land Hotel, Enchanted Village, and Splash Landings Hotel, among others. It is the second most-visited theme park in the UK, after Legoland Windsor.

The theme park Resort, like others across the world like Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Dollywood, and Universal Orlando Resort includes many family-friendly attractions like CBeebies Land and Gangsta Granny: The Ride (based on the novels by David Walliams) and thrill rides such as Galactica, Nemesis, Wicker Man, The Smiler, and the world’s first vertical drop roller coaster, Oblivion.

Oblivion is a flagship attraction for Alton Towers Resort. Guests board the ride in two rows before, ascending towards the sky before being hurtled through a massive hole on a vertical drop. Naturally, Guests will scream on the way down but, according to a report, Alton Towers Resort removed one part of the coaster in order to control the volume of a Guest’s scream.

At one time, Oblivion featured audio that said, “don’t look down”, at Guests before dropping them during the ride. According to one report, the narration was removed following major complaints from nearby residents, as it was believed that the audio caused Guests to scream louder as anticipation, fear, excitement, and nerves bubbled together moments before the electrifying vertical plunge.

Oblivion is just one of the many coasters for thrill-seeking Guests at Alton Towers Resort. The UK theme park also boasts Wicker Man, Nemesis, The Smiler, Galactica, THI3TEEN, and Rita. For Guests wanting a quieter trip to Alton Towers, the Resort offers many indoor attractions and live shows for both adults and younger Guests.

The world’s first vertical drop rollercoaster. Oblivion beckons you to face your fears. As you’re held, overhanging the edge of the world’s first vertical drop rollercoaster, you get a moment to savour what is to come. You know you shouldn’t look, but you won’t be able to stop yourself from taking a peek at the colossal vertical 180 feet drop – the tallest at Alton Towers Theme Park. Prepare yourself – the drop into Oblivion is imminent.

