Family of 22 Loses 2 Children During Terrifying Theme Park Visit

One of the biggest fears that Guests can experience is losing someone in a theme park. Theme parks are expansive, with lots of space, twists, turns, lands, and lots of space to explore. Although all of the unknown land is fun to be in, with the amount of crowds, it is also easy to get lost, or lose someone with you.

Losing a friend at a theme park can be tough, but oftentimes, everyone has cell phones that they can contact each other on. But, when it is someone younger, like a child, things can turn from bad to your worst nightmare. In the past, we have discussed parents losing their child while visiting Walt Disney World. In the story we reported on, it was interesting because the lost child chose to join a new family, instead of trying to find his own because of the fear of getting in trouble! Of course, the couple that the child decided to join found a Cast Member who was able to locate the child’s family and bring them back together! Now, it seems another family had a “terrifying” experience at a theme park.

Britain’s biggest family, the Radford family, full of 22 children and starring on the hit show 22 Kids and Counting, recently went to Alton Towers in Staffordshire when two of the youngest children got lost. The Radfords consist of Sue and Noel and their kids: Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one. Both Halle (six) and Phoebe (five) and the Radford’s instantly panicked.

Noel stated, “Going out with a big family the size of ours, it is quite difficult. Especially if you’re in an area where it’s busy, like a theme park where they all just want to go in different directions.” The show will air tonight (February 23) at 9pm on Channel 5, if you want to tune in and see what happened with the two lost children. In clips of the episode we can hear Sue shouting for the children. Luckily, having a full camera crew following you around may be an easier way to find a missing child than the average person. Click here to watch the preview.

At any theme park, asking a worker to help you locate a lost child is always the best move. Parents should of course keep a close eye on their kids, but if they ever get out of sight, it could be a good idea to warn them before visiting that if they ever get lost to find an employee and to ask for help! At Walt Disney World, Cast Members are highly trained to ensure that families who get separated are quickly paired back together safely.

Alton Towers is full of more than 40 rides, making it an easy theme park to get lost in. Rides like Oblivion, The Smiler, Wickerman, Galactica, Thirteen, Spinball Whizzer, Run Away Mine Train, and more.

Have you ever lost someone at a theme park? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!