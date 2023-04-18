Disney Park Introduces New Princess Dining Experience

An exciting new royal experience is headed to Disneyland Paris.

Like Disneyland, Magic Kingdom, and other Disney castle-Parks around the world, Disneyland Paris is full of regal touches. From the spectacular Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) to the imposing dragon beneath the castle’s keep, its Disneyland Park is the closest thing to a real-life fairytale.

Now, Guests can get one step closer to living out their royal dreams with the addition of a princess breakfast – right in the heart of the castle.

According to the Disneyland Paris website, from June 8, Guests can enjoy a morning banquet with the likes of Cinderella, Snow White, Aurora, and more at Auberge de Cendrillon.

Soaring stone archways, house flags and spectacular stained-glass windows provide a royal backdrop, as you perfect your taste for the finest in French cuisine. And remember, you’ll be holding court in the company of the Disney Princesses in their finest attire, so young Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion. As a one-of-a-kind table-service Disney Princesses breakfast, this is quite simply a not-to-be-missed experience you’ll remember happily ever after.

Auberge de Cendrillon already hosts character meals featuring Disney Princesses for lunch and dinner. However, this is the first time Guests have had the option of enjoying breakfast with Cinderella and company since before the pandemic.

There’s just one condition: as of now, this option is only available to Guests staying on Disneyland Paris property. When making a hotel reservation, those interested can choose between pre-booking an 8.15 a.m. or 9.45 a.m. serving time, both of which are priced at €50 ($54) per adult and €40 ($44) per child.

Once upon a time (AKA before lockdown), Auberge de Cendrillon’s princess breakfast was an option available to all Guests. While it seems inevitable this will again be the case, there’s no official timeframe for when reservations will go Park-wide.

This isn’t the only princess experience headed to Disneyland Paris. In 2024, the Resort’s Disneyland Hotel will reopen for the first time in four years with a royal makeover inspired by iconic Disney Princess movies such as Frozen (2013), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), and The Princess and the Frog (2009).