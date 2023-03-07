New Theme Park Coming to Texas

Texas is getting a brand new Theme Park based around a beloved childhood icon.

Today, Merlin Entertainments announced that North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park will be coming to North Richland Hills, Texas. The Park is set to open in 2024, following in the footsteps of the original Peppa Pig Theme Park, which opened in Winter Garden, Florida, in 2022. The Florida Park is a part of the larger LEGOLAND Florida Resort, and the Texas Park will be located next to the NRH20 Water Park. Merlin Entertainments is also behind Alton Towers, SEA LIFE Aquariums, and the Madame Tussauds franchise.

Peppa Pig is a popular British television show aimed at preschoolers and young children. The simple-yet-enjoyable show follows young Peppa Pig and her family; Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her brother, George Pig. The show is also a smash hit in the United States and is enjoyed by children of all ages for its positive messages and charming animations – to the point where a “Peppa Pig effect” was noticed in many young American children as they acquired some British pronunciation and vocabulary.

The Park will feature rides, attractions, shows, and more based on the world of Peppa Pig, although no specifics for attractions have been released yet. The Florida Park features sixteen attractions, including Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Mr. Bull’s High Striker, and Mr. Potato’s Showtime Arena, where Guests can enjoy live performances and their favorite Peppa Pig characters in person. The Park is also a Certified Autism Center.

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another Park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “We cannot wait for more Guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

This news also comes off the heels of the recently announced Universal Park in Frisco, Texas, although the Park’s future is sitting on a city board vote to be held this evening.