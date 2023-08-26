Universal Hammers Disney World for Best Theme Park of 2023

According to Best of Orlando’s newest poll, the tides have turned for Universal as Islands of Adventure has beat SeaWorld Orlando and Disney World for best theme park.
Related: As Major Storm Heads Towards Disney World, Florida Offers Tax-Free Sale on Hurricane Supplies
Universal’s Big Updates So Far This Year
Universal Orlando Resort has been up to some big things this year. Minion Land opened to the general public a few weeks ago, including dining experiences, meet-n-greets, and Villain-Con Minion Blast.
Welcome to the enchanting realm of Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida, where an incredible adventure awaits you! They’ve crafted a fantastic blend of shops and irresistible dining spots you can’t overlook. Brace yourself for a dive into delightful experiences like the Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, The Bank of Evil, and the heart-pounding ride, Villain-Con Minion Blast. And guess what? There’s more magic to explore! They’ve also unveiled the captivating Evil Stuff store, thoughtfully positioned at the exit of the new attraction that just had its grand opening today. As you step into Universal Studios Florida, all the spotlight is on Illumination, making the entrance an epic sight!
Related: Portions of Major Theme Park Underwater After Violent Storms
New Land Coming Soon to Universal Studios Florida
Aside from the new Minion Land, Universal announced that DreamWorks Land would open next year.
Exciting news from Universal Orlando Resort! They’ve just revealed plans for a fantastic new land to open next year. The former KidsZone area will transform into an immersive haven courtesy of DreamWorks, where families can dive into a world of fun. Get ready for an experience like no other, as this land draws inspiration from the beloved characters of DreamWorks Animation Studios. According to the official Universal website, much-loved franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more are set to come alive in a new dimension. Plus, there’s even more in store! Guests can look forward to special meet-and-greet sessions with these characters, including favorites like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal Orlando Resort has just dropped this exciting news, so stay tuned for more updates as they unfold!
Related: Bad Behavior Continues at Universal, Disney Parks Despite Warning
Islands of Adventure Takes the Crown for Best Theme Park of 2023
With all these updates and more, it’s no wonder Islands of Adventure has won the Best Theme Park of 2023, according to a new poll from Orlando Weekly. Since 2018, EPCOT inside of Walt Disney World Resort has won the title of best theme park. But after some notable additions to the garden, Islands has beaten the competition. With the addition of Jurassic World’s Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, it’s no wonder the park won the title. These rides are immaculate, with exceptional theming and an immersive environment that puts you in the front row in Jurassic Park or the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
The winner, however, for the best theme park ride goes to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind inside of EPCOT at Disney World. Ashley Carter, a well-known reporter from MyNews13 who’s really in the know, shared this tweet right after the news hit: Cosmic Rewind snagged the top spot as the best attraction, leaving Universal Orlando Resort in the dust. You’ve got Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure hanging out at Islands of Adventure. Velocicoaster’s chillin’ in the Jurassic Park section of Islands, while Hagrid’s doing its thing in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade.