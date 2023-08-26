Universal Hammers Disney World for Best Theme Park of 2023

Exciting news from Universal Orlando Resort! They’ve just revealed plans for a fantastic new land to open next year. The former KidsZone area will transform into an immersive haven courtesy of DreamWorks, where families can dive into a world of fun. Get ready for an experience like no other, as this land draws inspiration from the beloved characters of DreamWorks Animation Studios. According to the official Universal website, much-loved franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more are set to come alive in a new dimension. Plus, there’s even more in store! Guests can look forward to special meet-and-greet sessions with these characters, including favorites like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal Orlando Resort has just dropped this exciting news, so stay tuned for more updates as they unfold!

Islands of Adventure Takes the Crown for Best Theme Park of 2023

With all these updates and more, it’s no wonder Islands of Adventure has won the Best Theme Park of 2023, according to a new poll from Orlando Weekly. Since 2018, EPCOT inside of Walt Disney World Resort has won the title of best theme park. But after some notable additions to the garden, Islands has beaten the competition. With the addition of Jurassic World’s Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, it’s no wonder the park won the title. These rides are immaculate, with exceptional theming and an immersive environment that puts you in the front row in Jurassic Park or the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The winner, however, for the best theme park ride goes to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind inside of EPCOT at Disney World. Ashley Carter, a well-known reporter from MyNews13 who’s really in the know, shared this tweet right after the news hit: Cosmic Rewind snagged the top spot as the best attraction, leaving Universal Orlando Resort in the dust. You’ve got Velocicoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure hanging out at Islands of Adventure. Velocicoaster’s chillin’ in the Jurassic Park section of Islands, while Hagrid’s doing its thing in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hogsmeade.