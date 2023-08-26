As Major Storm Heads Towards Disney World, Florida Offers Tax-Free Sale on Hurricane Supplies

With Hurricane season starting and Tropical Storm Franklin potentially on the way to Florida, the state has begun a tax-free sale on supplies needed for these storms. If you plan a Disney or Universal vacation between August 26 and September 8, you will want to continue reading.

Potential Tropical Storm on the Way to Florida?

Could a time traveler have predicted a major hurricane heading toward Florida? Probably not, as the storm will land in Florida this coming week. It will only be a Tropical Storm and not even a category-one hurricane. But things could change between now and then. As for now, a tropical storm forming off the Gulf of Mexico is heading toward the sunshine state, likely to impact places like Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

The timeframe for this storm to hit will be sometime next week, as more information is still needed to make these predictions accurate. The battery is only a tropical disturbance, with 70% and more developing into a tropical storm that could impact Florida. According to meteorologists, it has a 90% chance of expanding across the next seven days. According to Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone:

It’s expected to become a depression and possibly a tropical storm by Monday as it moves northward toward and eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will be monitoring this system through the middle of next week.

What Does This Mean for Your Upcoming Disney Vacation?

What this information should tell you is to be ready for anything. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with peak season around September 10, just two weeks away. If you plan on visiting the theme parks between now and then, it’s best to plan accordingly and ensure you and your loved ones are safe should a major hurricane or tropical storm hit the area. You can do some things to prevent this type of weather from affecting your vacation plans.

But first, let’s talk about this tax-free sale on hurricane supplies through September 8 in Florida and give you all the details you need to know to ensure you’re prepped for anything.

Tax-Free Hurricane Supplies in Florida

Florida offers a second tax break on disaster preparedness for the first time, saving shoppers $143.8 million in sales taxes. The first tax break occurred in May and went from May 28 through June 10. The second tax break will begin August 26, today, and run through September 8. This sale aims to stock up on supplies needed to survive and survive a major storm like a tropical storm or a hurricane.

As mentioned above, with peak hurricane season on the horizon, it’s best always to be ready and know what you need before attempting to vacation in Florida during this time of year.

Some items that will be tax-free between now and September 8 will be the following:

Ice packs that cost $20 or less.

Batteries that cost $50 or less.

Non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less.

Carbon monoxide detectors that cost $70 or less.

Tarpaulins that cost $100 or less.

Portable generators that cost $3,000 or less.

and more

For a complete list of items, you can refer to the photo below, provided by the state of Florida to consumers.

Get Ready for a Hurricane or Tropical Storm by Doing These Things

Disney World is a magical destination that draws visitors from around the world. However, its location in Florida means it’s susceptible to tropical storms and hurricanes during certain times of the year. While these weather events can be unpredictable, proper preparation can ensure the safety and enjoyment of your trip. This article provides a comprehensive guide on how guests can prepare for and navigate tropical storms or hurricanes while visiting Disney World during hurricane and peak hurricane seasons.

Stay Informed

Staying informed about weather forecasts is crucial before embarking on your Disney World adventure. Keep an eye on reputable weather websites, apps, or local news channels for updates on any potential storms or hurricanes in the region. Disney World’s official website and social media channels may also provide important information about park closures, ride shutdowns, and other safety measures.

Flexible Planning

When scheduling your trip, consider the flexibility to adjust your plans if needed. Hurricane paths and intensities can change quickly, so having a backup plan for indoor activities or alternative attractions can help you make the most of your time, even if outdoor activities are affected.

Travel Insurance

Investing in travel insurance that covers weather-related disruptions is a smart move, especially during hurricane season. Travel insurance can provide financial protection if your trip is delayed, canceled, or cut short due to a tropical storm or hurricane.

Packing Essentials

Pack a hurricane kit with essential items such as rain ponchos, waterproof shoes, portable chargers, and a small first aid kit. Pack important documents like identification, travel insurance details, and emergency contact information.

Communication Plan

Establish a communication plan with your travel companions. Make sure everyone knows how to reach each other in case you get separated due to changing weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Disney’s Hurricane Policy

Familiarize yourself with Disney World’s hurricane policy. In the event of a hurricane warning, the park may offer flexible cancellation and rebooking options. Check their official website for policies and procedures during severe weather situations.

During Your Stay: What should you do?

If a tropical storm or hurricane is forecasted during your stay, monitor the weather closely and adhere to any advisories or evacuation orders issued by local authorities. Disney World’s management will prioritize the safety of guests and may close certain attractions or even the parks themselves to ensure everyone’s well-being.

Evacuation Procedures

Familiarize yourself with the evacuation procedures of your accommodation and the park. In case of an emergency, know the nearest exits and assembly points. Disney World staff will provide guidance; following their instructions is essential for your safety.

While a tropical storm or hurricane might add an unexpected twist to your Disney World vacation, being prepared and informed can help you navigate the challenges with minimal disruption. By staying up-to-date with weather forecasts, having a flexible plan, packing essentials, and knowing Disney World’s policies, you can prioritize your safety while maximizing your magical experience, even during hurricane or peak hurricane season. Remember, safety comes first, and with the proper preparations, you can enjoy your time at Disney World while staying out of harm’s way.