Prepare For The Worst: How Disaster Movies Taught Us To Prep For An Emergency

Natural disasters are not uncommon in California. The state has experienced numerous calamities, including earthquakes, wildfires, floods, and mudslides. This weekend, it looks like we can add hurricanes as Hilary prepares to soak the southland while wildfires blaze in the northern part of the state. Scientists predict an 8.0 or greater geological event in the near future based on tremor activity on the San Andreas fault. This is all starting to sound like the plot of a disaster movie.

If you were faced with a disaster movie scenario in real life – such as a massive volcanic eruption, a giant comet impact, or a new ice age – how would you survive?

Let’s explore some of the best disaster movies of all time and see what we can learn from them about how to survive different types of natural and unnatural catastrophes. We will also suggest some items that you might want to include in your emergency survival kit based on the scenarios depicted in the movies.

If you were planning to head to the park this weekend, better to be safe than sorry. Why not stay home and watch a movie? So lock the doors and secure the windows. This weekend we’re going to have a disaster movie marathon while the weather outside whips up something fierce. Buckle up as we take you on a cinematic journey through the most epic disaster movies ever made!

Twister (1996)

This classic film follows a team of storm chasers who risk their lives to study tornadoes and save people from their destructive path. Along the way, they encounter flying cows, flying trucks, and flying houses, as well as some personal drama and romance. Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt led an all-star cast for director Jan De Bont and producers Michael Crichton and Kathleen Kennedy. If you want to experience the thrill of chasing tornadoes without risking your life, try the Universal Studios attraction Twister, which recreates some of the scenes from the movie using special effects and wind machines.

Tornadoes are unpredictable and dangerous phenomena that can strike anywhere and anytime. The best way to protect yourself from them is to stay informed, seek shelter, and avoid windows. If you are caught in a tornado, try to find a basement, a cellar, or an interior room with no windows. If you are in a car, drive away from the tornado if possible, or get out and find a low spot or a ditch. Do not hide under an overpass or a bridge.

A good emergency survival kit for tornadoes should include items such as: a flashlight, extra batteries, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a whistle, a first aid kit, water, non-perishable food, a manual can opener, a dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape, moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties, wrench or pliers, local maps, cell phone with chargers and a backup battery. This Emergency Survival Kit has everything you’d need if you found yourself caught in the aftermath of a Tornado.

Dante’s Peak (1997)

This movie is about a volcanologist who tries to warn a town about an impending volcanic eruption but faces resistance from the authorities and the locals. It is considered to be more accurate than its rival studio release, ‘Volcano,’ in depicting the effects and dangers of volcanoes, such as ash clouds, lava flows, pyroclastic flows, and acid rain. The movie stands the test of time for its depiction of an eruption in a geologically appropriate place. It’s also got the saddest rowboat scene of all time.

Volcanoes are natural phenomena that occur when molten rock, gas, and ash erupt from the Earth’s crust. They can cause damage to property, infrastructure, and crops, as well as pose health and safety risks to people and animals.

If a volcano is about to erupt, the best way to protect yourself from it is to follow the instructions of the experts and seek shelter in a secure location. Depending on the size and impact of the eruption, you may need to evacuate or stay indoors for a long time.

A good emergency survival kit for volcanoes should include items such as: a dust mask or a respirator to protect your lungs from ash and gases, goggles or glasses to protect your eyes from ash and debris, long-sleeved clothing, and gloves to protect your skin from burns and irritation, sturdy shoes or boots to protect your feet from hot or sharp rocks, water, and food that is not contaminated by ash or acid, a flashlight, and extra batteries to see in the dark, a radio or a phone to receive updates and alerts, and a whistle or a flare to signal for help. The Range Rover in the film is equipped with an engine snorkel to navigate areas overtaken by water, but it’s a hefty investment if you’re rocking a Honda Civic.

Deep Impact (1998)

One of two movies to come out in 1998 with an eye towards objects in space that could destroy us should they crash into the Earth, this one is about a comet on a collision course with Earth, threatening to cause an extinction-level event as opposed to Armageddon’s asteroid. A team of astronauts tries to destroy the comet with nuclear weapons while the government prepares for the impact by building underground shelters and conducting a lottery for survival. Spoiler warning: In the final act, a portion of the comet hits the Earth. Splashing down in the ocean, the comet creates an enormous tidal wave, engulfing an entire coast of the US.

Comets are celestial objects that orbit the sun and sometimes come close to Earth. They are made of ice, dust, and rock. Some comets can break apart into smaller pieces that can enter Earth’s atmosphere and cause damage or extinction. If a comet is heading towards Earth, the best way to protect yourself from it is to follow the instructions of the authorities and seek shelter in a secure location. Depending on the size and impact of the comet, you may need to evacuate or stay indoors for a long time.

An emergency survival kit for comets should include items such as a helmet or a hard hat to protect your head from falling debris, goggles or glasses to protect your eyes from dust and glare, ear plugs or muffs to protect your ears from loud noises, a dust mask or a respirator to protect your lungs from ash and gases, long-sleeved clothing and gloves to protect your skin from burns and irritation, sturdy shoes or boots to protect your feet from hot or sharp rocks, water, and food that is not contaminated by ash or acid, a flashlight and extra batteries that can see in the dark, a radio or a phone that can receive updates and alerts, and a whistle or a flare that can signal for help. We also recommend being the person to discover the comet so that you can automatically get into the bunker.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

This movie is about a global cataclysm caused by abrupt climate change, which triggers a new ice age. A group of survivors tries to cope with the extreme weather conditions and find their way to safety. Emmy Rossum and Jake Gyllenhall must survive in a Manhattan library while Dennis Quaid makes his way to his son while taking refuge in a frozen out Burger King.

The disaster movie to end all disaster movies ends with a new status quo of Americans being climate refugees when they have to evacuate to Mexico. Al Gore was mocked when he said the movie was an accurate portrayal of what was to come. Had we listened then, maybe we wouldn’t be witnessing tornadoes touching down in Los Angeles as the movie predicted.

Climate change is a serious issue that affects the Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, land, and ecosystems. It can cause changes in temperature, precipitation, sea level, and weather patterns. It can also lead to natural disasters such as droughts, floods, heat waves, storms, and wildfires.

If climate change causes a new ice age, the best way to protect yourself from it is to stay indoors, keep warm, and conserve resources. If you need to go outside, dress in layers, cover your head and hands, and avoid frostbite and hypothermia. If you are stranded in the snow, try to find or build a shelter, start a fire, and signal for help.

An ice-age emergency survival kit should include items such as a fire-starting kit, winter-tested gear such as gloves, hats, scarves, socks, boots, coats etc., an emergency blanket, hand warmers, high-calorie food bars, hot drinks such as tea or coffee, matches or lighters, candles, and books or games for entertainment. May we suggest the series finale of Dinosaurs?

Crawl (2019)

This horror film follows a father and daughter who are trapped in their flooded basement during a Category 5 hurricane in Florida. They have to fight for their lives against a pack of hungry alligators that have invaded their home. It’s a taught thriller with engaging performances and a fun premise. But it’s also a great example of what can go wrong when human civilization and mother nature clash.

Floods are natural disasters that can occur due to heavy rainfall, storm surges, melting snow, or dam failures. They can cause damage to property, infrastructure, and crops, as well as pose health and safety risks to people and animals. If you come into contact with a wild animal due to a flood or wildfire, do not engage with it. It is probably in a state of panic as well. Just try to vibe with it and hope it goes away.

If a flood is imminent, the best way to protect yourself from it is to evacuate to higher ground, avoid driving or walking through flooded areas, and stay away from power lines and electrical equipment. If you are trapped in a flooded area, try to find a safe and dry place, call for help, and wait for rescue.

A good emergency survival kit for floods should include items such as: a waterproof backpack or container, water-resistant boots and rain gear, a life jacket or flotation device, a waterproof flashlight, a waterproof phone case, a whistle, a first aid kit, water purification tablets, insect repellent, and a knife or scissors.

San Andreas (2015)

This movie is about a series of massive earthquakes that devastate California. A rescue helicopter pilot tries to save his family from the seismic activity and the ensuing chaos. Dwayne Johnson is at his Rock-iest best as he and Carla Gugino traverse an earthquake-ravaged California. Maybe just avoid experiencing the real thing and stick to the Universal Studios tram tour.

Earthquakes are natural disasters that occur when the Earth’s tectonic plates move and release energy. They can cause damage to property, infrastructure, and lives, as well as trigger other hazards such as landslides, tsunamis, and aftershocks.

If an earthquake strikes, the best way to protect yourself from it is to drop, cover, and hold on. Find a sturdy table or desk and get under it. Cover your head and neck with your arms. Hold on until the shaking stops. If you are outdoors, stay away from buildings, power lines, and trees. If you are in a car, pull over and stay inside.

Emergency earthquake survival kits should include items such as: a helmet or a hard hat to protect your head from falling objects, a whistle or a flashlight to signal for help or find your way in the dark, a first aid kit to treat injuries or wounds, water, and food that are not damaged by the quake, a wrench or pliers to turn off gas or water valves if needed, a fire extinguisher to put out small fires if safe to do so, local maps to find alternative routes or safe zones, and cash or credit cards to buy supplies or services if available.

The Martian (2015)

This movie is about an astronaut who is left behind on Mars after a mission gone wrong and has to use his scientific skills and humor to survive and communicate with Earth. It shows the effects and challenges of living on a barren and hostile planet, such as isolation, malnutrition, injury, and equipment failure.

Mars is the fourth planet from the sun and the second smallest in the solar system. It has a thin atmosphere, a cold climate, and a rocky surface. It has no liquid water, no life, and no oxygen. It is also subject to dust storms, radiation, and low gravity. If you find yourself stranded on Mars, the best way to survive is to use your knowledge, creativity, and resourcefulness. You will need to find or make water, food, shelter, power, oxygen, and communication. You will also need to deal with physical and mental stress, as well as unexpected problems.

A good emergency survival kit for Mars should include items such as: a spacesuit that can protect you from the harsh environment and provide oxygen, a habitat that can provide shelter and comfort, a rover that can transport you and your supplies, a solar panel that can generate power, a radio that can transmit and receive signals, a computer that can access data and entertainment, a botany kit that can grow food, a medical kit that can treat wounds or illnesses, and duct tape that can fix anything. And according to this movie, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep some potatoes around.

Whether it’s a tornado, a comet, a flood, or an ice age, you might want to follow the advice of Mark Watney, the protagonist of the movie. He says: “At some point, everything’s gonna go south on you… everything’s going to go south and you’re going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Now you can either accept that, or you can get to work. That’s all it is. You just begin. You do the math. You solve one problem… and you solve the next one… and then the next. And If you solve enough problems, you get to come home.”

No matter the disaster, these films show us the importance of being prepared, resourceful, and resilient. So next time you watch a disaster movie, pay attention to the tips and tricks that the characters use to survive. You never know when they might come in handy in real life. And if you want to be extra prepared, don’t forget to get your emergency survival kit for any disaster scenario.

Stay safe and enjoy the movies!