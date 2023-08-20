Hurricane Hilary Hits Disneyland, Wreaks Havoc on Theme Parks

Hurricane Hilary is impacting “The Happiest Place on Earth” in a big way.

Due to the severity of Tropical Storm Hilary, the Disneyland Resort will be closing early Sunday, August 20, 2023. This means the entirety of the Disneyland Resort, meaning Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney, along with Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian, and the Disneyland Hotel, will all cease operations.

It’s not very often that we see the Disney Parks and Resorts shut down early, with the most notable closure happening in 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19. Disney revealed the decision to close the Resort over the weekend out of an abundance of caution for the safety of its Guests and employees.

Rainfall and flooding are already starting to hit Disneyland, with several areas in the Park already impacted. As you can see, major amounts of water are already present at the Resort ahead of its closure. It’s possible that the closure of the Disneyland Resort could be extended indefinitely as the rest of the country braces for the effects of the tropical storm.

You can check out a few photos of the storm hitting the Disneyland Resort Sunday evening, thanks to reporter Scott Gustin:

Tropical Storm #Hilary visits Disneyland Park. These photos were taken at 12:45pm PT – so it’s safe to assume she hopped over from DCA. pic.twitter.com/hRiGHwatv1 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2023

Disneyland’s closure information can be found on the official website, where resort officials advise guests to find the latest information about park hours, entertainment offerings, and other impacts. “Please continue to check back on our website for any updates,” reads the site.

The Disneyland Resort was significantly more empty as Guests continued to prepare and brace for the approaching hurricane. Hurricane Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit California in over 80 years and is expected to bring 48 hours of heavy rainfall with it. Multiple locations in the Southern California area are under severe weather warnings, Disneyland included. Current projections see it making landfall early on Sunday, August 20, near Bahía Tortugas before making its way north with winds of up to 100 mph.

Hurricane Hilary has not just affected the Disneyland Resort, however, with several other iconic amusement parks closing their doors. This list includes places like Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, and Knott’s Berry Farm.

As for the severity of the damage from Hurricane Hilary, only time will tell. But it’s certainly wreaking havoc on the operations of these iconic locations.

