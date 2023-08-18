California Theme Park To Be Severely Affected After Multi-Million-Dollar Losses

A popular California theme park has reportedly caused multi-million-dollar losses for its company. How do they plead?

California is home to some of America’s most popular and beloved theme parks, from Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood to Knott’s Berry Farm, California’s Great America, and SeaWorld San Diego.

However, this year has been particularly challenging for a Southern California icon, receiving the blame for multi-million-dollar losses, according to its company.

Unprecedented weather conditions in California caused a severe decline in attendance and revenue at Knott’s Berry Farm, one of the most popular theme parks in the Golden State, just minutes away from Disneyland.

During the first half of 2023, Knott’s Berry Farm was forced to shut its doors at least ten times, on January 5, 10, and 14, February 24 and 25, and March 14 and 22, according to Park officials, additionally causing early closures on January 4 and March 10 and 21.

The constant closures caused by the California rains contributed to a 17% decrease in attendance and a 9% decrease in 2023 season pass sales, according to Cedar Fair Entertainment Company’s quarterly report issued on Thursday, August 3.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said in the report, “Unfortunately, anomalous weather patterns — including unprecedented rainfall in California and wildfires in Canada — have significantly disrupted year-to-date attendance, as well as sales of 2023 season passes, creating a headwind on demand.”

Unfortunately, it appears that Knott’s Berry Farm will soon, once again, be severely affected by harsh weather conditions as Hurricane Hilary makes its way to California, expectedly dumping “over a year’s worth of rain on parts of the Southwest.”

Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland Resort are on track to be hit by Hilary, and with hurricane-level rains and strong winds, both theme parks might have to shut down for Guest safety.

Of course, additional closures could continue to affect Knott’s Berry Farm severely. Hopefully, the upcoming Halloween season will help the California theme park recover as Knott’s gears up for Knott’s Scary Farm, the park’s seasonal celebration of horror.

While the closures are unfortunate for Knott’s Berry Farm, they are necessary to ensure the health and safety of all Guests and employees, given the nature of the Park.

Since most attractions and areas at Knott’s Berry Farm are outdoors, rain, thunder, lightning, heavy winds, floods, and other weather conditions could not only affect the rides’ operations but also create potentially hazardous situations for Guests and employees, as we saw at a carnival in Mexico where a thrill ride spun out of control endangering dozens of riders and witnesses.

