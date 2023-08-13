Fan-Favorite Roller Coaster Finally Returning to Knott’s Berry Farm

After over a year of anticipation, roller coaster enthusiasts are ecstatic to learn that a popular coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm is finally making its return this summer.

Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the most beloved theme parks on the west coast. While Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood tend to get the most love and recognition, Knott’s will always remain an underrated favorite of Los Angeles locals due to its innovative Ghost Town Alive experience, trend-setting Knott’s Scary Farm, and some of the best food you’ll eat at an amusement park.

Another major boon to the park is the rides. While there are plenty of older classics like the Calico Mine Ride, Bigfoot Rapids, and the Timber Mountain Log Ride, Knott’s Berry Farm is also home to some of the best roller coasters out there, including GhostRider, HangTime, and Silver Bullet. And while Knott’s has been missing two of its most popular coasters, one of them is about to return in a big way.

Xcelerator is Currently Testing at Knott’s Berry Farm

A steel launched roller coaster, Xcelerator was the first of its kind built by Intamin in 2001. The attraction would prove so popular amongst coaster enthusiasts and thrill seekers that it would become the inspiration for some of the biggest and most intense roller coasters in the world, including Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point and Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

While the ride has been a success, it has also proven to be a bit of a technical headache, often being closed for repairs and maintenance. This most recently occurred in March of 2022 due to a part shipment being delayed. That may seem like an easy fix, but this would lead to Xcelerator being closed for over a year.

Fortunately, this all changed on August 11, 2023, when the official Knott’s Berry Farm TikTok account released a video counting down the beginning of a race, matching the ride’s racing theme and the words “Fire up your engine. Xcelerator is revvin’ up on the Boardwalk. Races begin soon!”

The next day, multiple Knott’s Guests reported that Xcelerator was seen testing its launch system, including America’s Coaster Network on YouTube. Knott’s shared test footage themselves on TikTok, accompanied by the ride’s signature beach-rock score.

Needless to say, fans are pumped to see this innovative coaster return the Knott’s Berry Farm. And they should be! Xcelerator is a fun and thrilling ride that perfectly suits the Boardwalk area it’s located in, serving as a great introduction to roller coaster beginners who are afraid of loops but still want to experience an intense experience. Hopefully, this means that Knott’s fans will soon be seeing the return of Montezooma’s Revenge in its new form, MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress.

Are you excited about Xcelerator’s return? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!