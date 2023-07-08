The Abandoned Theme Park Seven Minutes Away From Disneyland

While it may seem like you’d have to go for a hike to find an abandoned Theme Park, Southern California locals could find one just a few minutes away from Disneyland at Knott’s Berry Farm.

One of the most fascinating parts of the Amusement Park industry is what happens when a Park goes out of business. While some may be repurposed or demolished, a large majority of them are just left standing. This is the case with many Theme Parks around the world, including Nara Dreamland in Nara, Japan, Six Flags New Orleans in Louisiana, Dogpatch USA in Arkansas, and many more.

Even Disney has done this, abandoning Disney’s River Country near Walt Disney World Resort. However, suppose you want to find the remnants of an abandoned Amusement Park that’s still relatively accessible. In that case, there’s one located only a few minutes from Disneyland Resort right next to what is now known as Knott’s Berry Farm: Jungle Island.

Knott’s Abandoned Theme Park: Jungle Island

Initially founded by the Knott Family in 1964, Jungle Island was separate from the rest of the Theme Park because it was an island across the way. If people wanted to enter, they would have to either present a “C” ticket from the Super Bonanza ticket book or purchase entry at the entrance bridge.

While it was initially advertised as an attraction, Jungle Island felt like a different Theme Park compared to the rest of Knott’s Berry Farm. While the main Amusement Park was based on the Wild West and American history, Jungle Island was tropical. You could tell by the various Mid-Century Tiki/Polynesian Pop decorations, tropical foliage, and the Wood-imals.

Wood-imals, also called Woodamels or Wood-niks, were hand-carved statues from fallen tree branches and trunks made to look like mysterious creatures. Created by Forrest L. Morrow, Jungle Island became the place to view these creations and was dubbed the “Home of the Wood-imals.”

While the Wood-imals were reminiscent of real-life animals like crocodiles, birds, and dinosaurs, they were based on the actual shape of the wood salvaged for their creation. On top of this, Morrow didn’t paint these statues, instead opting to let them keep their natural color.

Jungle Island also served as a place for children to run around and play. Much like Tom Sawyer Island in Disneyland, kids were encouraged to go off the beaten path and get dirty exploring what the island had to offer. For parents, it must have served as a much-needed break from keeping an eye on them all day.

Jungle Island was run by Morrow and his family for the majority of its existence. It would close in 1982 due to new ownership and diminishing attendance. They changed it into a simple “nature walk,” but children still preferred to run around where they pleased. Eventually, it was completely shut down.

What Remains of Jungle Island Now?

Most of Jungle Island is right where it was initially built: near Independence Hall and across the street from Knott’s Berry Farm. However, the area around it has changed drastically.

Part of it has become a parking lot in order to hold the large number of people who come to enjoy Knott’s Soak City. However, most of the area is now a corporate event space filled with various picnic areas, including a tropical-themed section called Knott’s Lagoon. This is the spot where Jungle Island was located.

However, bits of Jungle Island can still be seen throughout the Knott’s Berry Farm property. If you walk by Knott’s Soak City, you can still see the lagoon, along with some ducks, chickens, and fish that remain from when the Park was originally open.

Also, one of the original Wood-imals still stands today. If you go to the Ghost Town section of the Theme Park, you can see the Catawampus. Knott’s has truly taken to the creature, making it a mascot of sorts for the Park. If you play 12 carnival games in the boardwalk section, you can exchange a card for a “free” Catawampus plushie. That means it costs $72 minimum.

But if you want to get access to what actually remains of Jungle Island, it is behind a lot of fences marked “Private Property.” So as a reminder, do not trespass in this area. That’s a felony. If you’d like a better view, get a ticket to Soak City and peer from the top of the slides near the front of the Water Park. Then you can see at least some of what is lurking behind there.

Are there more abandoned Parks or strange attractions you’d like us to cover? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!