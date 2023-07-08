Disneyland Fan Favorite Is Coming to Walt Disney World

A Disneyland staple is officially on its way to Walt Disney World!

All Disney Parks have some things in common. While each location has its own individual quirks, there are similarities that link several together – whether that’s dupes of rides, identical merchandise, or replicated restaurants.

Some classic examples include Big Thunder Mountain, Toy Story Midway Mania, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, while restaurants such as Crystal Palace, Plaza Inn, and Casey’s Corner have also been copied at Disney Parks across the globe.

Now, another duplicate is heading to Walt Disney World Resort – only this time, it’s more about tasty treats than an adrenaline rush. Disneyland Resort’s iconic corn dog stand, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, is heading to Disney’s Boardwalk Resort!

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs at Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District is expanding to Disney's BoardWalk at Walt Disney World. The new location will open later this year. pic.twitter.com/dwyhhCG3wt — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 7, 2023

More than just your average corn dog stand, Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs puts a unique twist on the theme park staple with entrees such as the Pickle Dog (a hot dog wrapped in a pickle, fried in cornmeal batter, crusted in panko breadcrumbs, and served with peanut butter) and the Golden Dragon (a classic beef corn dog crusted in panko breadcrumbs and served with a side of sriracha mayo, sweet Thai chili, and a mandarin).

It also offered a unique Fourth of July corndog earlier this month, with three cubes of dyed cheese (red, white, and blue, of course) dipped into batter and deep-fried.

Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs is always a popular eatery at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney. Its next outlet will be located in what is currently the Boardwalk To Go location at Disney’s Boardwalk. While there’s no currently no opening date beyond a rough “later this year,” it’s sure to become just as much of a hit with Walt Disney World Guests as it is with those on the West Coast. The more corn dogs in a Disney vacation, the better.

What’s your favorite Disney Park eatery? Let us know in the comments!