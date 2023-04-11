Abandoned Theme Park to Reopen This Fall

A theme park previously thought to be abandoned will reopen its gates to visitors once again!

Beech Mountain, North Carolina, is home to the fabled Land of Oz. If you’re wondering why this is the first time you’ve ever heard of a Wizard of Oz theme park, it’s because the Park has an unfortunately troubled history. The Park operated in full from 1970 to 1980 and brought the wonderful world of both the original L. Frank Baum book and the 1939 film to life.

The Park was originally home to a small variety of attractions and experiences, including tours featuring Oz’s iconic characters, a ski lift hot air balloon ride, replicas of locations from the movie, an Emerald City theater, and gift shops. There was also a small museum dedicated to Wizard of Oz memorabilia, including an original Dorothy dress worn by Judy Garland, which the Park purchased from MGM with assistance from actress Debbie Reynolds.

While the Park was very successful in its first year, opening to 4,000 visitors on its opening day, the death of owner Grover Robbins and commercial necessities caused by the downturn in real estate sales bankrupted the park in 1975. Later that year, a mysterious fire was set in the Emerald City amphitheater and the surrounding gift shops. Two buildings were destroyed, along with the Park’s offices, costumes, sound equipment, and props. Several items were also stolen from the museum, including the Dorothy dress, which has never been recovered.

Despite it being rebuilt and managed by a new company, it never recouped and would close in 1980. Much of it fell into disrepair, with the property remaining abandoned and largely untouched. It has become a target of urban explorers, who sneak onto the grounds to explore the eerie abandoned property.

In 1988, several of the Park’s original employees staged a reunion at the site, which would then turn into a single day of operation in 1991 for Beech Mountain’s Independence Day celebration. The celebration was a massive success and launched an annual Autumn at Oz Festival, which would reopen the Park for select days in the fall for Journey With Dorothy tours, as well as arts and crafts, memorabilia, and food vendors.

This year, Land of Oz has announced the return of its annual festival, which will run September 8-10, 15-17, and 22-24. Tickets will go on sale in June 2023.