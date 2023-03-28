Abandoned Six Flags Theme Park Redevelopment Plan Revealed

The abandoned Six Flags New Orleans theme Park in Louisiana is being redeveloped, and the company behind it has finally released its master plan.

Six Flags New Orleans was a famous Louisiana amusement Park based in eastern New Orleans that replaced the previous Jazzland after it had become bankrupt. It featured New Orleans-themed areas like Cajun Country and Pontchartrain Beach and classic Six Flags attractions like DC superheroes and the Loony Toons.

Unfortunately, the Park was severely damaged after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, with over 80% of the rides rendered unsalvageable. This led to the abandoned theme Park becoming a popular location for urban explorers and vandals and was even a filming location for Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) and Jurassic World (2015).

However, a new redevelopment plan soon came to be run by Bayou Phoenix in 2021. After two years, they finally revealed their announced plans.

Six Flags New Orleans Will Be Replaced by Water Parks, Family Entertainment Center, and Sports Fields

In a recent presentation, Bayou Phoenix showed what they would like to do in the land left behind by Six Flags New Orleans.

Bayou Phoenix plans to replace the abandoned theme Park with a massive Resort with multiple activities. This will consist of an indoor and an outdoor water Park with attractions that have never been seen in the United States.

The company also proposed two hotels and a retail section to include multiple stores, restaurants, and other experiences.

Bayou Phoenix anticipates that there will be a significant economic boost in the neighborhood with the addition of tourists coming into the area as well as new high-paying jobs. On top of this, the Resort will aid the community by opening a Family Entertainment Center and indoor and outdoor sports fields to cater to community sports teams.

Bayou Phoenix’s master plan is ambitious. But if it does everything they say it will, this can only be a boon to New Orleans East.

What do you think of the new theme Park plan? Let us know in the comments below.