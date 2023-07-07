Knott’s Berry Farm Extends Operating Season of Soak City

In the summer, there’s nothing quite like going to a Water Park with friends and enjoying the various slides and pools. Fortunately, Knott’s Soak City is giving Guests more of an opportunity to enjoy this experience by extending its operating season.

Located in Buena Park, Soak City at Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the best Water Parks in Southern California. Located just seven minutes from Disneyland, Soak City offers dozens of fun water slides, like Shore Break, Old Man Falls, and Malibu Run. If you’re not a fan of slides, then you can still enjoy Tidal Wave Bay, laze in Sunset River, or even splash around in Gremmie Lagoon if you’re a kid.

Without a doubt, Knott’s Soak City is a Water Park worth your time. But even in sunny Southern California, Water Parks are only open for a limited time. However, that’s changing this year because the Knott’s Berry Farm team has extended Soak City’s days of operation.

Knott’s Soak City Extends Operations Into October

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Fiesta Village Returns Without Its Signature Roller Coaster

Typically, Knott’s Soak City is scheduled to be open from around May 20-September 10, the usual length of a Summer season. However, Knott’s Berry Farm announced that the Water Park will remain open until October 1. This means that Guests can enjoy the various slides and attractions for an additional twenty-one days.

While the company is saying that this is due to a “hotter-than-average-summer,” it has been well-documented that Knott’s has experienced a severe drop in attendance this year due to a surprising amount of rain in the area and new chaperone policies that have been unpopular with local teens.

Related: Knott’s Scary Farm Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Season Passes

If you purchase them beforehand, tickets are only $49.99 per person. While the food at Soak City isn’t as good as what you’ll find at Knott’s Berry Farm, Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant is just across the street from the parking lot if you’re feeling up for a large, nap-inducing meal.

What’s your favorite attraction at a Water Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!