California Theme Park Extends Chaperone Policy For Seasonal Event

Last month, Knott’s Berry Farm, a popular and legendary California theme park shut down several hours early after multiple fights and violent encounters were reported. In response to this, Knott’s Berry Farm revealed it would introduce a new policy to help keep Guests safe.

This new policy requires all Guests ages 17 years old or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the Park.

This measure came into effect on July 22, causing crowd levels to decrease significantly at the Park.

For the last few weeks, many have been wondering if this policy would extend to the Park’s upcoming Halloween festivities, known as Knott’s Scary Farm, a fun and interactive experience for Guests of all ages. Well, when checking the website, we now have an answer.

The policy was updated recently to include the Halloween festivities. The full policy can be seen below and on Knott’s Berry Fram’s official website:

For decades, Knott’s Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park. Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we’re committed to keeping that promise going forward. As part of this commitment, we have added additional security protocols and operational policies. A new Chaperone Policy went into effect on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City in July. This policy will now be extended to all event nights of Knott’s Scary Farm. In addition, a bag policy will be implemented for Knott’s Scary Farm. Guests will not be permitted to bring bags larger than 6.5” x 4.5” x 2” into the park, including purses, backpacks, or diaper bags during Scary Farm operation. All bags will be searched prior to entry. Under the chaperone policy, all general park guests ages 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to the park. The chaperone must present a valid photo ID with date of birth. One chaperone may accompany no more than four guests ages 17 or younger per day. Chaperones must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay. Guests ages 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection. Notice: Knott’s Berry Farm Security personnel utilize surveillance cameras and body-worn cameras as part of their overall security program.

The park notes that conduct deemed inappropriate for the peace and good order of the park, guests, or associates and which may adversely affect the safety of others is not permitted. Anyone who violates the Code of Conduct may be subject to ejection without refund.

