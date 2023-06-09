Knott’s Scary Farm Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Season Passes

Knott’s Scary Farm, the original Theme Park horror experience, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year by bringing back the fan-favorite Scary Farm Pass.

While Universal Studios gets the most attention for Halloween Horror Nights on both the East and West Coasts, the most frightening Theme Park horror experience is at Knott’s Berry Farm. That’s right, the home of the Boysenberry is the place to go for a Halloween haunt you’ll never forget.

While most Parks are restricted by having to work in different IPs, Knott’s Scary Farm gets the chance to be truly creative with each scare zone and maze, including such terrifying concepts as Pumpkin Eater, Wax Works, the Gore-ing Twenties, CarnEVIL, and Ghost Town, the one that started the Theme Park haunted maze trend back in 1973.

Knott’s also refurbished two of its most popular rides, the Calico Mine Cart and the Timber Mountain Log Ride, to have scarier themes based on the Western theme of the Park. There are also plenty of shows that offer scares and laughs.

This year, Knott’s Scary Farm is celebrating its 50th anniversary. While none of the zones or mazes have been revealed, Knott’s did announce the return of a beloved feature: a season pass.

The Knott’s Scary Farm Season Pass Means The Nightmare Never Ends

Knott’s Berry Farm announced that for 2023, Guests are able to purchase the Scary Farm Pass, allowing them to return any time they wish for the entirety of the special event’s run. The Halloween extravaganza will be at the Park from September 21 through October 31. However, they’re in limited supply, so you have to act fast.

The pass can be purchased at $159 or $149 if the buyer already has a season pass. However, it should be noted that Knott’s Berry Farm is implementing a chaperone policy, so if you’re under the age of eighteen, you’ll need to bring along an adult.

That being said, if Knott’s Scary Farm seems too scary for you or you have young kids, the Park also offers a more family-friendly Halloween theme during the day: Knott’s Spooky Farm.

