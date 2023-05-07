Halloween Horror Nights’ Biggest Rival Teases Announcement

Halloween Horror Night’s biggest Florida competition is gearing up for an exciting announcement.

Although spring may not be when most people start thinking about Halloween, diehard haunted house fans have been abuzz for months with anticipation. When you think about it, some of the largest theme park Halloween events in the country are only a few months away! Major events like Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights are already well into construction, and fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for announcements on house themes, scare zones, entertainment offerings, and more.

However, while we’re waiting on any official announcements from Universal Studios, one of their biggest rivals for theme park Halloween events is gearing up for something bigger, better, and scarier than ever.

Busch Gardens Tampa’s annual Howl-O-Scream is on the horizon, and it looks like we’ll be getting a big announcement about it tomorrow! Howl-O-Scream is best known for its terrifying haunted houses, scare zones, entertainment, and pulse-pumping thrill rides. This year’s event is scheduled to run from September 8 through October 31.

While specifics of entertainment offerings, houses, and scare zones have not been announced yet, we can make a few guesses based on the video. The video shows various creepy hands holding out a ticket to Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream advertising the date of May 8, 2023, and the word “MAYHEM” across the bottom. The side of the ticket also advertises the event “Bringing fear to the next level.”

It looks like we’ll be having some sort of carnival or circus theme for this year’s event, which is an extremely common and popular theme for theme park Halloween events. It would also match recent trends, including Six Flags’ Scream Break event, a limited-time party that turned the park into Fright Fest for Spring Break week.

They’re gearing up for some BIG announcements tomorrow, so stay tuned to Inside the Magic for more!