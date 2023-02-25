Six Flags Brings Halloween to Spring Break

Six Flags: Magic Mountain is bringing the Halloween season’s best with haunted attractions, coasters in the dark, and more screams than you could ever dream of… in March.

Six Flags: Magic Mountain is located in Valencia, California, and currently holds the world record for the most coasters in an amusement park, having 20 to its name. It is also home to several record-breaking attractions, including the the world’s tallest pendulum ride (CraZanity), the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest flying coaster (Tatsu), and the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest stand-up coaster (The Riddler’s Revenge).

The Park is also home to Fright Fest, its annual Halloween event, which will be celebrating its 30th season in 2023. The event features haunted houses, coasters in the dark, scare zones, live music, and more.

This year, Magic Mountain is bringing all of the thrills of Fright Fest to select dates in March and April with Scream Break. The event is set to be held on Fridays-Sundays from March 18-April 16. The event is also being held “after hours,” starting when the Park closes at 9 p.m. and running until midnight. Ticketholders will be able to enter the Park as early as 7:30 p.m.

The special ticked event will feature two haunted attractions “with a Spring Break twist,” three scare zones, select roller coasters in the dark (Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, Full Throttle, Batman the Ride, Goliath, and Scream), a haunted cocktail hour, and Dead Man’s Party, a dance party with dual DJ’s. Specialty food and drink offerings will include sangria blood bags and syringe jello shots.

No costumes, masks, or props will be admitted into the event. Unlike Fright Fest, tickets to this event are not included with any season passes, memberships, or day admission. However, an “Extreme Pass” will be available that grants entry to all 14 nighrs of the event and includes parking. Scream Break was also announced at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Tickets will be available soon on Six Flags: Magic Mountain’s website.