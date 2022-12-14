More family fun is making its way to this popular theme park with an all-new coaster and other exciting upgrades.

Theme parks across the nation are constantly competing to provide the most thrilling, entertaining, and exciting experiences for fans of all ages. Continuing to take significant steps ahead of its competition, Six Flags officials — in collaboration with Skyline Attractions LLC — recently announced an all-new family coaster scheduled to open in 2023.

The surprise announcement was shared by Six Flags Fiesta Texas & Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown’s Park President, Jeffrey Siebert (@jeffrey_siebert) on Twitter, who commented that the Texas theme park would welcome the world’s first single-rail racing coaster in the Summer of 2023.

Skyline Attractions shared more information about the upcoming attraction in an official statement, saying that the company was excited to share that a racing P’Sghetti Bowl Children’s Coaster would open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The twin-tracked roller coaster will be the Park’s 12th and 13th roller coasters, and both tracks will be designed, engineered, and fabricated by Skyline Attractions.

The P’Sghetti Bowl Children’s Coaster concept was first introduced in September 2021. It featured an innovative weld-free track design, which allows for a streamlined fabrication process and lower price tag, along with an inclusive train design capable of comfortably seating an adult and child or two children in each row with individual T-shaped restrain bars for comfort and safety.

The unnamed coaster will be America’s first family racing coaster, with twin tracks spanning a cumulative 1,124 ft twisting and crossing over and under each other as a bowl of spaghetti, hence the design’s name. In addition, the attractions will be the first Skyline Attractions roller coaster to feature the Aurora LED lighting package, an enhancement that transforms the roller coaster’s tracks into a kaleidoscope of lights and colors with a multitude of LED panels perfect for adding custom theming to the attraction, holiday overlays, paid sponsorships, or other displays.

“This ride is going to be a great addition to the Six Flags Fiesta Texas line-up,” Skyline Attractions Partner and Director of Structural Engineering Dan Peak said in the statement. “It’s accessible to younger riders while remaining fun for the whole family. My two young boys love rides and I can’t wait to ride it with them when it opens next year!” added Peak.

The Texas theme park will also welcome seven new family water slides as part of a new kids’ area coming to White Water Bay in 2023, as shared by Jeffrey Siebert (@jeffrey_siebert).

World’s first single-rail racing coaster and 7 new family water slides coming in 2023! More details will be announced in the coming months. @sixflagsfiestatexas #SFFT2023 pic.twitter.com/WaRgyq3NPU — Jeffrey Siebert (@jeffrey_siebert) December 10, 2022

Earlier this year, Six Flags Fiesta Texas welcomed a groundbreaking roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, making 2023 the second year in a row the Texas theme park receives a new coaster with this upcoming unnamed project. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Six Flags Over Texas is also welcoming an all-new roller coaster in 2023 after several years of delays.

Are you excited about this new family coaster coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas? Let us know in the comments below!