After Years of Delays, Six Flags Schedules Opening For New Coaster

in Six Flags

AQUAMAN: Power Wave aerial view at Six Flags Over Texas

Credit: Six Flags Over Texas

After years of delays and high anticipation, Six Flags recently made an announcement that will have fans of DC Comics thrilled.

Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) recently announced the opening date for AQUAMAN: Power Wave, the Park’s new coaster, in Spring 2023. The new Aquaman-themed coaster will be North America’s first multi-launch water coaster, which makes this announcement much more exciting!

Six Flags Over Texas Aquaman-Power-Wave concept
Credit: Six Flags Over Texas

RIDE UPDATE: Thank you for your patience as we prepare for North America’s first multi-launch water coaster. We’re excited to announce that AQUAMAN: Power Wave will officially open in spring 2023.

Many fans were happy to finally have an official date to expect this coaster and be able to experience it, like @TexasPopCulture, who tweeted:

I, for one, welcome any additional Aquaman presence at Six Flags

However, not all responses were as positive, as many consider this new attraction is not worth waiting another year after so many delays. Adam Hartley (@Tacky3663_) commented the following:

“We’re excited to announce the ride that should have been open a year ago is now delayed another year”

User @sportss99 added to this, commenting:

How…? Its been built for 2 whole ass years. What could possibly make it take another year?

Ronald (@coasterron) commented that he suspected the opening of this attraction could be delayed to coincide with the premiere of the Aquaman (2018) sequel, also releasing in Spring 2023.

I suspected a while back they would delay it to coincide with the opening of Aquaman 2 movie on Spring 2023.

However, since the Park gave no further explanation regarding the scheduled opening date or the attraction’s current condition, it is not possible to address these fans’ comments.

More on AQUAMAN: Power Wave

AQUAMAN: Power Wave will be a launch-style coaster that suspends riders at a 90° angle before hurtling them across over 700 feet of track at 63 miles per hour.

AQUAMAN: Power Wave aerial view at Six Flags Over Texas
Credit: Six Flags Over Texas

The official Six Flags Over Texas website describes this new coaster as follows:

AQUAMAN: POWER WAVE Coming Soon! 

The first-of-its-kind water coaster will be the park’s 15th coaster. 

The ride will launch riders back backwards and forwards, straight up colossal 148 feet twin track towers and then send them plunging straight down more than 700 feet of track.

After reaching a top speed of 63 mph, the water coaster will send riders towards the ultimate massive splash. 

Six Flags Over Texas Aquaman-Power-Wave splash
Credit: Six Flags Over Texas

More on Six Flags

We have recently seen Six Flags make tremendous efforts to continue improving its Parks across the country, with Six Flags Discovery Park in Vallejo, California, and Six Flags St. Louis, in Eureka, Missouri opening new thrilling attractions for Guests to enjoy. And over at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, according to Six Flags,  is opening this month!

Six Flags magic mountain wonder woman
Credit: Six Flags Magic Mountain

AQUAMAN: Power Wave will not be the only thrilling new coaster in Texas, as Six Flags Fiesta Texas will open a groundbreaking roller coaster this month. Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the first Bolliger and Mabillard roller coaster Six Flags has purchased since 2012 and will also be the first dive coaster Six Flags will install in one of its Parks. It is also one of the most ambitious projects at the Texan Park, as the coaster will be the first 7-seat dive coaster in the world.

Dr. Diabolical Cliffhanger at Six Flags Fiesta Texas specs
Credit: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

