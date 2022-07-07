Six Flags Announces Opening Date For Ambitious New Project

Amid the constant arms race for the fastest, tallest, and steepest rides, Six Flags Fiesta Texas just announced the opening date for one of the Park’s most ambitious projects.

The Texan Park shared the news through its Twitter account (@SF_FiestaTexas), inviting Guests brave enough to ride the world’s steepest dive coaster on July 30.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger UPDATE! We are excited to announce Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, the World’s Steepest Dive Coaster, is set to open July 30, 2022!

Testing for this thrilling new coaster has already begun, as shared by Jeffrey Siebert (@jeffrey_siebert), president of the Park, on his Twitter account.

Wow!!! Congratulations to Bolliger & Mabillard along with the entire Six Flags team for delivering an amazing ride experience of epic thrills on #drdiabolicalscliffhanger Our grand opening information is coming soon! #July2022 #SFFT2022 #bolligerandmabillard

More on Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its new roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, on July 28, 2021. The project has continued moving forward since, with constant updates released through the Park’s Twitter account.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will be the first Bolliger and Mabillard roller coaster Six Flags has purchased since 2012 and will also be the first dive coaster Six Flags will install in one of its Parks. It is also one of the most ambitious projects at the Texan Park, as the coaster will be the first 7-seat dive coaster in the world.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ official website describes the attraction as follows:

World’s Steepest Dive Coaster – New In 2022

Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to partake, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures. Dr. Diabolical built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures. This machine is called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger.

The device has three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph. The machine travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale. Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever…IN FEAR!

With the Immelmann inversion and a top speed of 60 miles per hour mentioned in this description, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will become the world’s steepest dive coaster, providing a terrifyingly exciting challenge for the bravest of thrill-seekers.

More on Six Flags

We have recently seen Six Flags make tremendous efforts to continue improving its Parks across the country, with Six Flags Discovery Park in Vallejo, California, and Six Flags St. Louis, in Eureka, Missouri opening new thrilling attractions for Guests to enjoy. And over at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, according to Six Flags, is opening this month!

More on Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is San Antonio’s most thrilling theme park. Featuring thrilling rollercoasters, water and family rides for all ages, shows, and attractions, the Park has something for everyone!

When visiting the Park, Guests will be able to experience BATMAN™: The Ride, Boomerang Coast to Coaster, Buckarooz, Bugs’ White Water Rapids, Crow’s Nest, Daffy’s Bus Stop, Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines, DC™ Super-Villains Swing, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, Fender Bender, Fiesta Texas Railroad, Fireball, Foghorn Leghorn’s Barnyard Railway, Goliath, The Grand Carousel, Hurricane Force 5, Hustler, Iron Rattler, Kinderstein, Pandemonium, Pirates of the Deep Sea, Poltergeist, Rambling Road, Road Runner Express, Scream, Screamin’ Eagle Zipline, SkyScreamer, Slingshot, Spinsanity, Streamliner Coaster, Taz’s Tornado, THE JOKER™ Carnival of Chaos, Up, Up & Away, Wave Runner, WONDER WOMAN™ Golden Lasso Coaster, Yosemite Sam Wacky Wagons, and the ZoomJets.

