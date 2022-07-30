Hundreds of Guests Line Up For New Thrilling Coaster Despite Hight Temperatures

The highly anticipated opening of this new coaster has hundreds of Guests eagerly waiting to ride it despite high temperatures.

Temperatures of nearly 100 °F have not stopped hundreds of thrill-seekers, who eagerly waited in line under the blazing sun to experience one of the most thrilling coasters in all of Texas on its official opening day.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas officially opened its most ambitious coaster today. After a special presentation and official grand opening ceremony with Park President Jeffrey Siebert held today at noon, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger officially welcomed Guests anxious to feel the thrills of the first 7-seat dive coaster in the world.

As shared by Six Flags Fiesta Texas (@SF_FiestaTexas) on Twitter:

Join us in Crackaxle Canyon Screampunk District at noon, July 30 for a special presentation and official grand opening ceremony of Dr. Diabolical’sDiabolical’s Cliffhanger with our Park President Jeffrey Siebert. #SFFT2022 #MySixflagsFiestaTexas #DrDiabolicalsCliffhanger

While Six Flags’ new coaster is now open to all Guests, Six Flags Pass Holders will have the chance to ride this attraction during exclusive ride times. Guests must provide their valid pass card to participate on the day and time allotted for their pass level. Per Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ website, these exclusive ride times will follow the schedule below: Saturday, July 30, 2022 Grand Opening Noon – Close

All Guests Welcome Sunday, July 31, 2022 10:30 a.m. – Close

Diamond/Diamond Elite/Diamond Elite VIP Members & Ultimate Pass Holders

All Guests Welcome Monday – Friday, August 1-5, 2022 10:30 a.m. – Close

Diamond/Diamond Elite/Diamond Elite VIP Members & Ultimate Pass Holders

Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass, Platinum Membership, Gold Plus Membership, Season Pass and Summer Pass

Thrill Seeker Pass, Extreme Pass, Platinum Membership, Gold Plus Membership, Season Pass and Summer Pass 2 p.m. – Close

Open to all park guests

In celebration of this massive achievement, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will also hold special events tonight and on August 6, 13, and 20. Dr. Diabolical’s Screampunk Bash will be an exclusive after-hours party that will give Guests access to South Texas’ biggest thrills. Tickets for this exclusive event are $24.99 plus taxes and will include:

After-hours access to Dr. Diabolical’s Screampunk Bash from 9:30-11:30 p.m. (Park closes at 9 p.m.)

Exclusive night ride time on Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger , Iron Rattler, Road Runner Express, Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines, Foghorn Leghorn’s Barnyard Railway, Yosemite Sam’s Wacky Wagons

, Iron Rattler, Road Runner Express, Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines, Foghorn Leghorn’s Barnyard Railway, Yosemite Sam’s Wacky Wagons One Dr. Diabolical’s Fountain of Youth Potion themed drink in a collectable cup

One souvenir lanyard – Photo opportunity with Dr. Diabolical and her Diaboli-Crew

One collectable Dr. Diabolical’s Screampunk Bash Event Button You can learn more about this event and get your tickets by clicking here to go to the official Six Flags Fiesta Texas website. More on Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its new roller coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger, on July 28, 2021. The project is the first Bolliger and Mabillard roller coaster Six Flags has purchased since 2012 and the first dive coaster Six Flags has installed in one of its Parks. It is one of the most ambitious projects at the Texan Park, as the coaster will be the first 7-seat dive coaster in the world. Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ official website describes the attraction as follows: World’s Steepest Dive Coaster – New In 2022

Dr. Diabolical proclaims to have an elixir from the fountain of youth that is capable of preserving life. She lures unsuspecting visitors to partake, but little do they know that she is using them to fulfill her evil plan to frighten the world with her menacing creatures. Dr. Diabolical built a machine to harvest the essence of human adrenaline and fear in order to nourish her creatures. This machine is called Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. The device has three 21-passenger trains to lift riders 150 feet in the air, then lock them in a face-first Cliffhanger hold just before dropping them down a 95-degree, beyond-vertical plummet at 60 mph. The machine travels on 2,501 feet of track through an Immelmann inversion, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot near-vertical drop, a wild-banked turn, an extreme airtime hill, and a high-speed spiral finale. Once you are exposed to this menacing machine, you shall live forever…IN FEAR! With the Immelmann inversion and a top speed of 60 miles per hour mentioned in this description, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger will become the world’s steepest dive coaster, providing a terrifyingly exciting challenge for the bravest of thrill-seekers.

More on Six Flags

We have recently seen Six Flags make tremendous efforts to continue improving its Parks across the country, with Six Flags Discovery Park in Vallejo, California, and Six Flags St. Louis, in Eureka, Missouri opening new thrilling attractions for Guests to enjoy. And over at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, the tallest and longest single-rail coaster on the planet, according to Six Flags, is opening this month!

Plus, big things are coming to Six Flags Parks in Texas. Six Flags Fiesta Texas just opened its groundbreaking dive coaster, Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger. And it was recently announced that AQUAMAN: Power Wave is set to open next year at Six Flags Over Texas. The ambitious projects are sure to bring loads of fun for Guests at the Texan Parks and call on more than a few thrill-seekers who will visit from all over the country to experience these exciting new attractions.

