Record-Breaking Roller Coaster To Return Bigger Than Ever After Lawsuit

Two years after the record-breaking roller coaster closed down for good, Top Thrill Dragster has just been announced to return bigger than ever in 2024.

Back in 2001, Cedar Point made its mark on the theme park industry by opening Top Thrill Dragster. Not only was it the world’s first giga coaster, but it was also the world’s tallest and fastest coaster upon its addition to the Ohio Park.

However, during its time at Cedar Point, Top Thrill Dragster was plagued with problems. While it was capable of transporting 1,000 riders per hour, the attraction experienced frequent downtime due to its hydraulic system and launch cable.

In 2021, Top Thrill Dragster was closed for good after a Guest waiting in line was struck in the head by a piece of metal that fell from a train above. This resulted in serious head injuries for the Guest, which have already cost her $1.2 million in medical care and are reported to exceed $10 million in the future. The Guest in question filed a lawsuit against Cedar Point in July.

While the ride was slowly dismantled in 2022, it soon became apparent that something else would take its place. In January 2023, Cedar Point released the tagline “A New Formula For Thrills” to tease a new addition.

Today, the title of the world’s tallest roller coaster goes to Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure, while the fastest roller coaster can be found at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi on the UAE’s theme park hub of Yas Island in the form of Formula Rossa. However, it seems like Cedar Point is keen to reclimb the roller coaster rankings, as it just announced its new attraction, Top Thrill 2!

Have a need for speed? Get revved up in 2024 and buckle in as Cedar Point introduces Top Thrill 2, the world’s Tallest and Fastest triple-launch strata coaster. This record-breaking, next generation motorsport machine races a course unlike any other on the planet. Sleek, aerodynamic vehicles launch you not once, not twice, but THREE TIMES as you drive the sky in an epic competition to reach the finish line. Experience true weightlessness as you immerse yourself in three “free-fall” moments, including the coveted, fan-favorite “rollback” after you’re first launched forward. Then, launch backward and rise into the sky on a new, cloud-piercing vertical tower, giving you never-before-seen views of America’s Roller Coast®. A third launch rockets you forward at 120 mph, sending you on a race to the stratosphere before reaching the finish line.

The new attraction will give Guests the chance to experience three “free-fall” moments, including the “rollback” often coveted by riders of Top Thrill Dragster.

While the ride will match Top Thrill Dragster’s maximum speed of 120 mph, it will top its 400-foot height with a brand-new 420-foot tall spike.

According to Cedar Point, this will be the only vertical speedway and dual-tower strata coaster in the world, featuring “two sky-dominating towers.” This will give Guests views of Iron Dragon, Rougarou, Power Tower, and Millennium Force.

Top Thrill 2 is set to open at Cedar Point in 2024.

