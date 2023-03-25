Viral Video Shows Roller Coaster Vehicle Rolling Back From Hill, Crowds Scream

Crowds were left screaming as they watched a popular roller coaster rollback from one of the highest hills at the theme park.

Theme parks are known for thrilling rides and unparalleled experiences. Whether it’s the nostalgia of a Walt Disney World vacation, the screams and chills of a trip to Alton Towers Resort, or the movie magic of Universal Studios, theme parks all over the world offer something different, yet all have one staple core: the Guests.

Guests flock to theme park Resorts worldwide for the rides, the food, the atmosphere, and the shows. And while those visiting this theme park potentially got all that, they also got a little extra spice for their money.

Thorpe Park Resort is nestled in the south of England, United Kingdom, and dubbed The UK’s Most Thrilling Theme Park. Owned by Merlin Entertainments, which also runs the LEGOLAND Parks and other UK-based locations like Alton Towers Resort and Chessington World of Adventures, Thorpe Park is a popular destination for thrill seekers.

There are many attractions at Thorpe Park, but one, in particular, is going viral on social media after Guests caught it rolling back from one of its highest points while the crowds gathered on the ground screamed on in horror and excitement.

Posting to TikTok, @sfnicss, shared the video of Stealth — which is found in the Amity Speedway territory of the Resort — which has attracted close to 2 million views and hundreds of thousands of comments. In the video, the ride vehicle on Stealth is seen shooting out of the loading area before racing up the hill, losing momentum, and rolling backward back into the loading bay.

caught a stealth rollback today

As the vehicle comes to a halt, Guests can be heard clapping and screaming, while those queuing can also be seen celebrating the mishap. The cause of the event was not made clear but the video creator suggested in the comments that it is a rare experience, resulting in a free t-shirt for the affected Guests. When asked what happened, the creator also said that if it was a launch error due to momentum, the vehicle could go again, but if it were a larger technical error, the vehicle and attraction would be evacuated.

Stealth is often considered Thorpe Park’s flagship attraction. It is the second-tallest roller coaster in the United Kingdom after Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s The Big One, and features a hydraulic accelerator that sees the ride vehicle go from 0 to 80mph in 1.9 seconds.

As one of the most well-known UK theme parks, Merlin Entertainments’ Thorpe Park Resort offers exhilarating experiences and infinite thrills and has an extensive attraction list, including Nemesis Inferno, The Walking Dead: The Ride, Derren Brown’s Ghost Train: Rise of the Demon, Black Mirror Labyrinth, Flying Fish, the Rumba Rapids water ride, and the UK’s fastest roller coaster, Stealth, across eight different territories such as Angry Birds Land, Lost City, and Amity — formerly, Amity Cove. The new roller coaster in Old Town, currently named Project Exodus, will open in 2024.

Have you ever had a rollback on a roller coaster? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!