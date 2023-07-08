Shamu’s Out, Drones Are In: A Look at the New SeaWorld

Ten years ago, the essence of SeaWorld changed forever. The controversial documentary Blackfish (2013) painted a grisly picture of the life of their most popular attraction – captive orcas – making animal activists of even the most casual Parkgoers.

Now, the marine life park is entering a new era. In May, the first SeaWorld Park outside the US opened on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. Thanks to the scorching desert climate, it’s entirely indoors. It’s also totally orca-free, forging a shiny new future for the entire SeaWorld franchise.

Technically, it’s under different owners to the SeaWorlds you know. SeaWorld forged an agreement with Miral similar to that between Disney and the Oriental Land Company. Miral rents the licensing while also being responsible for its entire $1.2 million budget.

We recently paid a visit to the brand-new location to see how it differs from its American counterparts.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

When you enter the Park, you’re instantly immersed into its first land – fittingly named Abu Dhabi Ocean. With touch pools and live pearl diving, it’s all about the emirate’s marine history.

Guests then pass through into One Ocean, through which you can enter the Park’s other lands: Micro Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Endless Ocean, Rocky Point, and Polar Ocean. These are all completely unique from anything SeaWorld’s done before. Here’s how.

Dolphins are the new headline act

Let’s get this one out of the way: yes, there really aren’t any killer whales. Shamu is officially out. In fact, the only signs of orcas come in a few pieces of wall art and some projections in One Ocean.

Instead, it’s dolphins that take the spotlight. The Park’s biggest show is the Dolphin Presentation, performed twice a day at the Tropical Ocean Amphitheater. This sees the marine creatures flip, leap, and dive for 20 minutes, as is SeaWorld tradition. The big difference is that their human trainers keep a wide berth. At no point does a trainer enter the water with a dolphin, instead only interacting to reward them for their tricks. The two entities are totally disconnected, unsurprising, considering the dolphin-related negative press that’s hit SeaWorld Orlando in recent months.

The show also involves interaction. In each show, a young Guest is chosen by the spiritual host of the show, whose mission is to impress upon audiences the importance of respecting wildlife. Be warned: as is common at SeaWorld, the first few rows of the Amphitheater are very much the splash zone. Prepare to get very, very wet.

Guests can also pay a surcharge to interact with the dolphins in small encounter sessions. These are held multiple times throughout the day and involve in-depth talks on dolphin behavior, as well as the opportunity to feed some of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s resident animals.

The return of a SeaWorld classic

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi features just one big coaster – but it’s a doozy.

While it shares a name with coasters at both SeaWorld Orlando and SeaWorld San Diego, Manta is a unique experience that apparently features more moments of air-time (17, to be precise) than any other coaster in the world.

Get ready for an exhilarating coaster with 17 airtime moments, a zero gravity flip, and a bioluminescent tunnel showcasing Ray Reef’s marine life.

It has more in common with San Diego’s iteration of the ride – and is nowhere near as intense as Orlando’s – it still takes the crown as the best of the three. For us, at least.

Once you’ve boarded a giant manta ray, the ride starts by taking you through a miniature aquarium featuring creatures of the deep. Before you know it, you’re launched outdoors on a thrilling course that includes the world’s first zero-gravity flip-out. If it’s an adrenaline rush you’re after, I recommend requesting the back row (which is pretty easy to secure, with wait times relatively low all day long).

SeaWorld’s best ride yet

As if Manta wasn’t enough, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is home to what is arguably SeaWorld’s best ride yet – in any Park.

If you’ve been on Avatar Flight of Passage over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, imagine a simulator experience that’s even more vivid and immersive. That’s Hypersphere 360 – a simulator attraction located in the Park’s Arctic area.

Welcomed to the ride by your hosts, Dr. Jules and her robotic companion VERNE, you settle down into a coaster-style seat in a circular room.

This room later sways with the motion of your underwater voyage while dazzling you with 360 graphics of deep ocean nature. The technology is incredible – and the crowning jewel of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s attraction lineup.

Goodbye fireworks, hello drones

With the Park being entirely indoors (except for Manta), it should come as no surprise that there are no fireworks at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Instead, the Park’s version of a spectacular is held in One Ocean – the central hub of every land other than Abu Dhabi Ocean.

Typically performed twice a day – once around midday and once in the late afternoon – the room’s 360-degree screens play an inspirational film about the oceans around the world, with drone displays interspersed throughout. These make for an oddly beautiful addition, creating a “daytime spectacular” that’s truly unique.

There’s a lot of that at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, with the Park really embracing the newest, most immersive technology in a way that SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, and SeaWorld San Antonio are yet to accomplish beyond roller coasters.

Edutainment is the new goal

With Blackfish (2013) very much tainting how the general public views keeping animals in captivity, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a glimpse at how marine parks plan to stay relevant moving forward.

While SeaWorld Orlando has very much shifted into the thrill space, its Middle East outlet is all about education. Lessons are baked into every area of the Park. Abu Dhabi Ocean teaches Guests about the oceanic history of the region, while Rocky Point features live talks on creatures found in the Pacific Northwest, and Antarctica plunges you into frosty temperatures to learn more about the world’s different species of penguins.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center. If you go downstairs from One Ocean, you’re plunged into the heart of the facility – with windows providing glimpses into SeaWorld’s veterinary center, kitchens (yep, dolphins get gourmet food at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi), dolphin rehabilitation pool, and research rooms. It’s luck of the draw what you see on your visit, but we got to spot two dolphins relaxing in the pool, where a Team Member told us that they were currently in training.

What else do I need to know?

That SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is proof of SeaWorld’s commitment to positive change. Their website makes it clear that they’re committed to the well-being of their animals – and its lineup will not, at any point in time, include killer whales.

No. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will not feature orcas/killer whales. Although orcas/killer whales are not part of the Marine Life Theme Park, we will offer opportunities to educate the community and raise awareness about this inspiring creature alongside other marine life species. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will integrate up-close animal experiences, including the region’s largest and most progressive aquariums, bringing the latest technology in visitor engagement. This next-generation park will be a family destination that engages, educates, and inspires, with a focus on marine life care and conservation.

It’s also worth noting that most of its animals were imported from other Parks where their level of care was nowhere near the standard of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which boasts strict temperature and environmental controls.

Are you interested in visiting SeaWorld Abu Dhabi? Let us know in the comments!