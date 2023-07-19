Major Announcement Coming for One of the World’s Tallest Roller Coaster

Cedar Point is gearing up for a significant announcement regarding its tallest coaster, which closed in 2021. Here’s what we know.

Back in August of 2021, a part flew off of the Top Thrill Dragster, leading to a 44-year-old woman getting hit in the head as she stood in line. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her non-life-threatening injuries. State investigators were brought in to conduct thousands of maintenance page reviews, witness reports, and laboratory testing. The division concluded that Cedar Fair was found not guilty due to “insufficient evidence” that the theme Park violated any laws or rules in Ohio that led to the unfortunate accident. The attraction has been shut down since 2021, with a potential retheming soon.

According to a report by Sandusky Register, Rachel Hawes is suing Cedar Fair and seeking damages over $25,000, according to the lawsuit. Since the incident occurred, Hawes has sustained over $2 million in medical bills and will continue to need future medical and therapy, which will exceed $10 million, according to the official lawsuit. According to the lawsuit filed, Hawes will never be able to work again due to her injuries, losing over $1.2 million. In her case, it names Cedar Fair, L.P., and ride manufacturer, Intamin, Ltd. as the defendants. The lawsuit mentions Hawes’ spouse, Slater Hawes, and her father, Robert Edmonds, as plaintiffs. Hawees mentions her father bringing in attendance and waiting in line when the debris struck her head.

With the lawsuit pending, Cedar Point is wasting zero time in gearing up for the grand reopening of Top Thrill Dragster, with a big announcement coming later next month, according to the official Cedar Point social media platforms.

Top Thrill Dragster Announcement Coming in Just a Few Weeks

Cedar Point released an exciting tease for fans of the beloved ride by announcing something big coming in a few weeks.

Fans have been waiting for an official update from the Park regarding the ride coming back in 2024. Now, Guests and fans worldwide will hear an official announcement on August 1, 2023. Could it be the official date for the grand reopening of Top Thrill Dragster? Could it be an update from Cedar Point on the construction going on within the attraction and how it will look after the retheming? Let the speculation begin!