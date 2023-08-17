Disney Parks Brace for Possible Crisis, Cast Members Warned

Disney Parks are bracing for a possible crisis, posting official warnings for Cast Members and advising cautionary measures.

Despite being the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth, Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, have faced several obstacles in the last few years, from extended closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic to aggressive protests from multiple hate groups and even a political war against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

And now, amid a crowd draught at the Parks, it would appear that Disney officials are bracing for a possible crisis, as Cast Members are being advised to take cautionary measures ahead of upcoming changes.

As the sun sets for this year’s summer, Disneyland Resort is bracing to face a brewing “crowd storm” at the Southern California Resort, with Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure possibly being flooded by Guests of all ages due to two main factors; decreasing ticket prices and returning Magic Key Annual Passholders.

Per a recent report from the OC Register, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure expect to see higher crowds starting this week after a summer of relatively lower attendance, with day tickets reaching prices of $104 — the lowest prices in the new tier system — on 23 weekdays from August 21 through September 28.

Additionally, Magic Key Annual Passholders in the two lowest priced tiers — Enchant Key and Imagine Key — will be allowed back in the Parks after a summer of block-out dates, with Enchant Key Annual Passholders returning on August 14 and Imagine Key Annual Passholders returning on August 21.

While Disney Parks are prepared to receive larger crowds, the sudden rise in attendance could trigger a mild crisis at the Southern California theme parks, from customer service and Guest experience to severe traffic. Per the report, “Disneyland employees have been warned to brace for traffic delays on the mornings of Aug. 14-18 and Aug. 20-25 on Ball Road, Disneyland Drive and Harbor Boulevard.”

With cheap tickets and returning Magic Key Annual Passholders, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are sure to see a whole lot of people coming to “this happy place,” as Walt Disney called Disneyland Resort when he opened his original theme park in 1955.

As if that wasn’t enough, the highly-demanded yearly Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash, is set to have its debut on the first week of September — despite causing outrage online and triggering severe measures by Disney officials — bringing more Guests to Disney California Adventure in late summer.

Will you visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in late summer? Do you expect crowds to swarm the Disney Parks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!